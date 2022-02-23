SOUTH KINGSTOWN - On senior night, the group that has set all kinds of high-water marks this season made a little more history.
With a 67-54 victory over St. Bonaventure in the regular season home finale, the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team set a new program record for wins.
“I’m really proud of this group right here,” head coach Tammi Reiss said. “There’s a lot of emotion today and sometimes it gets really hard to play these games, especially on senior day. When you have a group like this - you could make history on senior day - it’s just a lot to deal with. I’m really proud of how they stayed the course, especially in the second half. We imposed our will and executed our defense a little bit better and found a way to win.:
Rhody honored five seniors in pregame ceremonies. The group is made up of multi-year veteran Marta Vargas, standouts who powered last year’s emergence in Marie-Paule Foppossi and Emmanuelle Tahane and two reinforcements who have pushed the team over the hump this year in Dez Elmore and Chanell Williams. With some help from their younger teammates, the seniors have the Rams at 22-4 and 12-1 in Atlantic 10 play heading into Saturday’s season finale at first place Dayton.
“When they committed it changed the direction of this program,” Reiss said of Foppossi and Tahane. “Marta stayed the course, decided to stay with us. And then we added the final two pieces to form this group that has now left their legacy on this program. There is no one else that has ever done what these five have done. That’s special. That’s a legacy.:
URI remains in the conversation for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. As they’ve done throughout conference play, the Rams avoided a potential land mine against the Bonnies, winning for the second straight time since a loss to Dayton last week ended their long winning streak.
Rhody didn’t have its smoothest performance on Wednesday, but steadily took care of the Bonnies, who came in with a 12-13 record and a 4-10 mark in league play. URI fell behind 11-6 in the early going before a spurt put them in front at the end of the first quarter.
An 11-0 run in the second quarter gave the Rams a bit of control, though the Bonnies worked back to within six at halftime.
The Rams upped the lead to 10 in the third quarter, then pulled away over the final 10 minutes, allowing just eight points in the final frame. The comfortable lead afforded the seniors a chance for a curtain call, as all five exited at a break with 1:04 left.
They soaked it in, none moreso than Vargas, who is the program’s last link to the era before Reiss took over, when the program was really struggling.
“It took a lot of work,” Vargas said. “We were in the bottom of the bottom. What people see is the results, but it did take a lot of work. I thank coach Tammi for coming here and believing in the program, for bringing these people here. I’m really proud and I really think we can do something special here.”
The seniors did much of the damage for the Rams on the court, accounting for 60 of the team’s 67 points. Foppossi poured in a game-high 23, adding nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Elmore chipped in 15, and Williams joined them in double figures with 11. Tahane added six and Vargas had five.
With the senior night win secured, the Rams will turn their attention to more history.
“This year is very special. We’ve got a special group of people, and on this special day, we won,” Williams said. “But we’ve still got more to go. I think all of this stuff - accomplishing things - we’re honored. We’re blessed. We take it in as much as we can. But the most important thing is that we want to be champions.”
