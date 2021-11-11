After 3.1 grueling miles against top-flight competition, runners in the state cross country meet picked up their awards and headed home. It was time to grab some food, take a shower, put their feet up.
Adam Melnick did all that – then put his soccer uniform on.
In the busiest day of a busy fall season, the Narragansett High School senior had the state meet in the afternoon, then a quarterfinal game in the evening with the Mariner boys soccer team.
“I’ll try to get my legs as fresh as they can be, go home, maybe take a quick shower, and get ready for soccer,” Melnick said after crossing the finish line at the state meet.
It wasn’t ideal timing, but as with every challenge this fall, Melnick took it in stride. He’s one of several locals who pulled off the soccer-cross country double this season. Narragansett classmate George Fogarty also did it for the Mariners. Jessica and Julia Mastrandrea have done both for Prout.
RIIL rules changed a few years ago, allowing athletes to compete in multiple sports during the same season, provided the school permits it. A number of brave souls have taken full advantage in the sports where it makes sense, like swimming and track, or football and soccer.
Melnick didn’t expect to be one of them. He grew up playing soccer and also has a family connection to running. His mom, Laurie Feit-Melnick, is the head women’s track and field coach at the University of Rhode Island, and his father, John Melnick, is an assistant coach with the Rams. Adam satisfied the itch by doing indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring.
Last fall, he wanted to give cross country a try, but he didn’t want to give up soccer.
“My first two years, I was focused on soccer,” Melnick said. “Junior year, I decided to do both. I love the coach for cross country and he said, ‘We can make it work.’ I’m doing both. It’s definitely a good thing to do because it gets me ready for indoor and outdoor track. And of course, I love soccer.”
He has excelled in both. Earlier this season, he set a course record in a meet at Chariho, helping the Mariners to wins over Chariho and West Warwick. With several other standout runners in the fold, the Mariners qualified for the state meet and finished ninth, their best in 30 years. Melnick finished 39th at the state meet.
On the soccer pitch, Melnick is a starting defender for the Mariners, who lost just one game during the regular season. In Saturday’s game, they prevailed over Middletown 3-1 for a spot in the semifinals. The team is seeking a second consecutive Division II championship.
“I love my soccer team and I love playing soccer,” Melnick said. “Since I can be with my team there and be with my team at cross country, it’s great. Most of the time, right after school, I’m running cross country, then heading to soccer after. It’s definitely fun being part of both teams.”
The challenges include time management and a toll on the body.
“I’ve got to do school work right after soccer. I don’t have much time,” Melnick said. “And I think it’s definitely taken a toll on me running wise. My legs feel dead.”
The latest challenge was an unexpected one. The Mariners were supposed to play Middletown on Thursday, but one of the officials didn’t show up. That caused the game to be rescheduled to Saturday.
“I was super disappointed,” Melnick said. “It let me be a little bit fresher for today, but I would have rather just gotten that game out of the way. The other team was there, we were there. It was like, ‘Can we please just play?’”
With the crazy day behind him now, Melnick can turn his attention to the rest of the soccer playoffs.
He won’t have to run 3.1 miles before the rest of the Mariners’ games.
“I love to be with my team,” he said, “and I’d love to win a championship.”
