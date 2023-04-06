South Kingstown High School has been honored as a National Unified Banner School by Special Olympics. The designation recognizes schools that meet and exceed 10 national standards of excellence. The standards include the three components of a Unified Champion School: Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole school engagement. Banner schools must also demonstrate that they are sustainable and are able to meet the 10 standards year after year. South Kingstown celebrated the honor at a pep rally on Friday, and a commemorative banner now hangs in the gym.
Online Poll
Do you believe Rhode Island lawmakers should pass a law allowing outdoor restaurant service on a permanent basis?
Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation last week that once again extends a state moratorium on any local ordinances that prohibited outdoor dining services by restaurants in Rhode Island. The original bill, which was signed into law in 2020, was meant as a temporary measure to allow restaurants to serve patrons during the height of the COVID pandemic but has been extended several times. Sponsored by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Sen. Alana DiMario, last week's bill pushes the deadline for the moratorium to February 15, 2024 but both local lawmakers say the state should advance legislation to make the change permanent. Do you believe Rhode Island lawmakers should pass a law allowing outdoor restaurant service on a permanent basis? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- Artists’ Co-op promises a ‘Feast for the Senses’ with new exhibition
- Common Sense Health: Variety is the spice of life for a good diet
- Boys Lacrosse Preview: Mariners aim to continue recent success
- Girls Lacrosse Preview: New home turf, same expectations for Prout
- Narragansett school district settles lawsuit alleging police brutality
- Photos: SKHS named Unified Banner School
- AEW bringing body slams and Parkinson’s awareness to Kingston
- Photos: South County track matchup
Most Popular
Articles
- Narragansett suspends bar’s license after reports of underage drinking
- Local author weaves a medical mystery eight years in the making
- SK Town Council approves permits for Sons of Liberty event, relay
- SK Athletic Boosters Club unveils plans for ‘Adult Prom’ night
- NK officials look to get taxpayer support for new public safety complex
- Baseball Preview: Skippers keeping the bar high
- Ten more Skippers make commitments official
- Photos: South County track matchup
- Narragansett school district settles lawsuit alleging police brutality
- URI effort looks to counter disinformation, improve media literacy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Potential condos would strain area (3)
- SK officials address concerns of energy program (2)
- Narragansett Council, residents discuss energy program ahead of opt-out deadline (1)
- Narragansett Library move projected to be completed by end of year (1)
- Letter: Attacks on gun rights make women less safe (1)
- The View From Swamptown: For 30 years, Albro’s variety store was the heart of Shore Acres (1)
- Town officials say energy program just a matter of choice (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.