South Kingstown High School has been honored as a National Unified Banner School by Special Olympics. The designation recognizes schools that meet and exceed 10 national standards of excellence. The standards include the three components of a Unified Champion School: Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole school engagement. Banner schools must also demonstrate that they are sustainable and are able to meet the 10 standards year after year. South Kingstown celebrated the honor at a pep rally on Friday, and a commemorative banner now hangs in the gym.

