WARWICK — The governing body for Rhode Island middle school sports recently approached the R.I. Interscholastic League with an idea.
Known as the R.I. Principals’ Committee on Athletics (RIPCOA), the organization wants the RIIL to offer middle school sports. It’s the next step in a multi-layered process after RIPCOA held a board meeting last week and unanimously approved a RIPCOA-to-RIIL transition that goes into effect beginning with the fall of 2024.
On Monday, the RIIL’s Principals Committee on Athletics (PCOA) had a chance to voice their thoughts on this seismic shift regarding the state’s landscape for middle school sports. In a 14-0 vote, the PCOA unanimously approved a motion that signals the next step in RIPCOA assimilating with the Interscholastic League.
In essence, middle school sports will fall under the umbrella of the RIIL with the 2023-24 school year serving as a period of transition. Officials from RIPCOA and the Interscholastic League will work together to form a plan before officially passing off the baton.
“We’ve made it clear to them that it can’t work if it’s two different boards,” said Mike Lunney, RIIL Executive Director.
The expectation is that a middle school representative will have a seat at the table with the PCOA. The RIIL offers specific sport committees such as basketball, baseball, etc., a practice that figures to go into effect with middle school sports.
Sports currently offered by RIPCOA include boys soccer, girls soccer, co-ed cross-country, boys basketball, girls basketball, co-ed wrestling, baseball, softball, co-ed outdoor track, and unified basketball.
