SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The short season means tightly-packed standings, and tightly-packed standings mean wins are paramount.
That backdrop left South Kingstown wanting more after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bishop Hendricken at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“Definitely feels like a loss,” head coach Adam Howarth said. “From the boys’ reaction, same thing. And Hendricken were happy with the draw. That says a lot about the mindset of each team and what they’re looking to get from the game. We needed a win here.”
The Rebels are now 2-1-2 in league play. They own a victory over defending state champion La Salle and lost a heartbreaker in the final minutes to unbeaten North Kingstown. But draws against Moses Brown and Hendricken have kept them from climbing higher in the standings, despite their status as a potential contender.
The top four teams in each sub-division of Division I qualify for the playoffs. For South Kingstown, its season finale this week against Classical may prove critical in securing a spot.
“We were hoping to be in the mix without having to be in a play-in game, but we’ll see,” Howarth said. “We’ll be watching the standings.”
Saturday’s game was bound for trouble when the Rebels got off to a slow start. They generated few chances in the first 20 minutes of the game. In the meantime, Hendricken grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by Austin Gibree in the 19th minute.
“I just said to them now, we didn’t start for the first 25 or 30 minutes,” Howarth said. “When you do that, you wake up late and you’re behind. Just an absolute bad start.”
Hendricken’s tally got the Rebels moving and they pulled even just before halftime. A foul in the box set up a penalty kick, and Daniel Banks drilled it to make it a 1-1 game in the 40th minute.
The second half was more in line with what the Rebels were looking for, but they were missing the finishing touch. In the 59th minute, Elijah Ford got loose off a through ball by Sam Biafore but his shot was turned away. Lucas Duquette’s header off a Jack Naughton throw-in in the 74th minute was also saved. The best chance came in the 78th minute, when Curtis Granville hit a shot from near the goal line on the right that got all the way to the far post and clanged off the post. Hendricken cleared the rebound.
“Being clinical and taking chances – it’s that simple,” Howarth said. “They’re a very physical team, looking for different kind of matchups on the field. We know that. We’ve been working on that all week. You kind of know what you’re going to get when you play Hendricken. We prepared for that. It just makes it a little more disappointing when you don’t see the boys come up with a solution for it or not execute. If the game had gone on 10 more minutes. But it doesn’t.”
The Rebels will look for a better showing Thursday night, when they host Classical at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.