NORTH KINGSTOWN - Tuesday’s upset of La Salle was just the beginning for the North Kingstown High School baseball team.
The Skippers rallied from an early deficit to beat Cranston West 2-1 on Wednesday at Lischio Field, winning on a base-loaded walk to Andrew Ciarniello in the bottom of the seventh inning. They now find themselves in the D-I semifinals.
“It’s a great win,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “To get to the final four with this young group, I couldn’t be prouder of them. They’re starting to figure it out. You play young guys, you’ve got to take your lumps and you hope you’re playing your best baseball at the end. We’re playing some good baseball right now.”
The semifinal trip is the first for North Kingstown since 2013, when it finished as the state runner-up. There were some good years and some tough ones between then and now, but the goal has been to get back to perennial contender status, especially since Gormley returned to the helm for the 2018 season. The Skippers might have been a breakout team last year, but the COVID cancellation put it on hold.
With juniors and sophomores dominating the lineup this year and only three seniors, the Skippers had some ups and downs but will carry a four-game winning streak into the semis.
“We went so long without baseball,” junior Braeden Perry said. “Some of these guys, this is our first year on the varsity level. I only played JV. Every day, we’ve just been excited to play and we really formed a bond. We trust each other. We have confidence in each other.”
Perry got the start on Wednesday and was touched up for a run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Joseph Domenico, but dominated from there. He pitched perfect frames in the second and third innings and worked around two hits for a scoreless fourth. A one-out single was all Cranston West could muster in the fifth before Perry tossed a perfect sixth.
“Braeden has been doing it all year for us,” Gormley said. “He kept the ball down. He’s tough. I wish we gave him more run support but that’s a great win for him. He just did his job. He kept us there at one, and I thought he got stronger as the game went on.”
Cranston West starter Nicolas Fortes was even better in the early going, tossing three perfect innings. Josh Lincourt drew a walk in the fourth but was stranded at first. Fortes didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, when Ciarniello lined a one-out single.
With the Falcons still leading 1-0, T.J. Gormley led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double off the wall in right field. Relief pitcher Luciano Leone struck out the next two batters before Evan Maloney smacked a hard ground ball to the left side. Chris Piscione knocked it down at third base with a diving stop but had no play.
Gormley moved to third, representing the tying run. Leone jumped ahead 1-2 on Wyatt Daft, but the senior fould a pitch off, then went the other way with a chopped to third that was mis-handled. Daft raced to first and Gormley came home with the tying run.
Skipper coaches have been preaching the importance of tough at-bats. Daft delivered one.
“He’s been doing that all year,” Gormley said. “I love Wyatt because he’s tough. He’s a wrestler and he decided not to wrestle this spring so he could play baseball. He’s a kid that wasn’t really in our plans at the beginning of the year, but he just made us play him. He has tough at-bats and he’s a contact guy. When he got down two strikes, I just told him, ‘Do what you do. Put the bat on the ball and good things happen.’ And that’s what he did.”
The Skippers didn’t do any additional damage but Perry quickly got them back at the plate for more, striking out two in a perfect top of the seventh.
Robbie Lamond led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to right field. He was erased trying to steal second, but Evan Beattie followed with a base hit to left, then raced to second when the ball was bobbled. An error on a ground ball by Will Brew sent Beattie to third. Gormley was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ciarniello drew a four-pitch walk to end it.
“We made a base-running error but I can’t say enough about Evan Beattie getting a hit and taking the extra base on the bobble was huge,” Gormley said. “And we were able to put the bat on the ball. A.C.’s been hot and he was patient.”
The Skippers celebrated the win and a performance that ranks as one of their best all season.
“Gritty, and I thought we made awesome defense,” Gormley said. “I thought T.J. made some plus plays at shortstop and we made the plays we needed to in the outfield.”
Now comes a chance to make both of the first two wins just the beginning. The Skippers will face the winner of Thursday’s Portsmouth-Pilgrim game in a best-of-three semifinal series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.