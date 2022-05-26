NARRAGANSETT — A walk-off hit on senior night is the dream.
But at the end of a long night, Drew Kanaczet was happy to watch ball four.
“I’ll take the walk,” he said.
Kanaczet drew a bases-loaded free pass in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Narragansett baseball team won a thriller over Tiverton 3-2 on Friday night at Sprague Field.
“Great win,” head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “We have a habit of playing up or down to our competition, which is kind of a good thing and a bad thing. We’d like to be more consistent, but against a team like this who’s ahead of us in the standings, we showed what we can do.”
The win ended up being the start of a big finish to the regular season. The Mariners scored their best victory of the season about 12 hours later when they beat second-place Johnston 7-3. On Monday, they went on the road and beat Tiverton 10-6 in their final league game.
The three-game win streak pushed the Mariners to 10-8 on the year and up to fourth place in Division II-B. They won seven of their final nine games after an uneven start to the spring.
“I think we can be a scary team in the playoffs,” Kanaczet said.
Against Tiverton on Friday, the Mariners fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 but quickly worked back to a tie both times. Tyler Poirier evened the score at 1-1 almost by himself in the third inning when he led off with a single, stole second and third and came home on an error.
In the fifth, two more steals by Poirier put him in scoring position for Andrew DiBiasio, who knocked a base hit up the middle to make it 2-2.
There wasn’t much more offense to be had, as Narragansett’s Jacob Koble and Tiverton’s Jason Potvin engaged in a pitchers duel. Relievers Ben Catero of the Mariners and Tiverton’s Nicholas Mercer kept it rolling through the seventh and into extras.
Catero escaped a jam in the top of the eighth with a strikeout, and the Mariners went to work. Jackson Monast reached on an error and Peanut Chaloux smacked a double. Poirier was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Mercer got a pop-up for the second out, but Kanaczet followed with the walk, and the Mariners celebrated.
“These guys battle through,” Van Fechtmann said. “They’ve done it all year.”
Narragansett also celebrated senior night at Friday’s game, honoring Chaloux, Poirier, Koble, Kanaczet, Michael Lopes, Zach Bianco, T.J. Reissner, Declan Fogarty and Bodhi Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.