The Colonial Athletic Association put five teams into the FCS playoffs.
That's exactly what the University of Rhode Island football team was hoping for.
The Rams just weren't the fifth team.
Delaware, who finished behind URI in the conference standings but owned a head-to-head victory, snuck in ahead of the Rams.
The decision leaves URI on the outside looking in for the second year in a row. The 1985 Rams remain the last team in program history to earn a playoff bid.
Much of the time since 1985 was spent with the Rams far out of the playoff picture. That has changed dramatically in recent years. With a win over Albany in its season finale on Saturday, URI secured its second straight 7-4 campaign and its first winning conference record since 2001.
Two defeats loomed large. URI was a two-point conversion away from beating William & Mary - which went on to earn the league's automatic bid to the postseason - and was on the wrong end of a three-point game with New Hampshire. The Wildcats scored late in the final minute of that game, on a touchdown catch that may have hit the ground, according to photos.
Between those near-misses and the choice of Delaware by the committee, URI will carry a sour taste into the off-season.
