SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With one comeback win, the North Kingstown High School hockey team avenged its only loss of the season and took over first place in Division II.
The Skippers rallied from an early 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday night at Boss Arena, staking claim to the top of the D-II standings. With two wins over North Smithfield sandwiching the victory against Portsmouth, the Skippers are now 6-1-2 and winners of five straight games.
“They handed it to us last time. They were fast and physical, just like they were tonight,” head coach Cody Sellers said. “We simplified where we needed to be in our defensive zone coverages and kept them to the outside. They knocked on the door a couple of times, but Braeden Perry played tall and I think every one of our defensemen stepped up to break up a play.”
Portsmouth handed North Kingstown its only defeat of the season in a 4-1 decision on Jan. 3. The rematch started to go down a similar path – but not for long. Portsmouth’s Joe Rocco scored the game’s first goal with 3:52 remaining in the first period. Just 18 seconds later, North Kingstown answered. Will Brew netted the equalizer with 3:34 left in the period off an assist by Marcus Macchioni.
“We’ve been preaching positivity all year,” Sellers said. “The boys really feel that and they run with it. Compared to years past and even the start of this season, when they get down a goal, they aren’t deflated. They sit down, they ask who’s next, and they’re ready to go.”
The game’s only other goal came with 7:42 left in the second period as Conall Gately scored to give the Skippers a 2-1 lead. Max Proulx assisted.
North Kingstown protected the edge with a steady performance the rest of the way. Goalie Braeden Perry was perfect after the first-period goal, finishing with 21 saves. The Skippers went the whole game without being whistled for a penalty and continued to keep the pressure on, out-shooting the Patriots 32-21.
“Everyone plays each other three times, so we’re just trying to think of every team as a series,” Sellers said. “Now we’re even with Portsmouth.”
Capping off the strong weekend, North Kingstown rolled past North Smithfield 4-0 on Sunday. Proulx, Gately, Tom Paolo and Evan Engelhardt did the scoring. Gately added two assists and Macchioni had one. Perry made 25 saves for the shutout.
It was the team’s second straight win over the Northmen, with the first coming on Thursday. The Skippers trailed 1-0 after two periods but delivered a stunning comeback with six goals in the final period. It was a balanced effort, with goals coming from Gately, Macchioni, Engelhardt, Zach Matthis, Jake Rodger, and Ronan Gately. Brew had two assists, while Macchioni, Rodger, Paolo, Bryce Shabo and Quinn O’Connell had one apiece. Perry finished with 21 stops in net.
The D-II standings have the Skippers with a three-point lead on second-place Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill, whom they’ll face on Friday at St. George’s School in Middletown at 9 p.m.
