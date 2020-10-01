A championship in the 11-year-old Little League all-star bracket naturally leads to dreams of the next summer – district, state, regional tournaments and maybe beyond if you’re lucky.
Off its state title last summer and with those dreams sidelined, the North Kingstown/Wickford Little League all-stars made the most of the next best thing.
NKW rolled through the final rounds of the Chariho All-Star Tournament this past weekend and beat Warwick Continental 12-5 on Sunday for a championship that amounts to another state title. Twenty teams participated in the tournament, including perennial powerhouses Lincoln and Cranston Western. When all was said and done, NKW sat on the throne again.
“They were certainly very excited,” manager Dino Ciarniello said. “Winning another state championship and doing it in the 12-year-old year, going out on top in your state, is pretty impressive.”
The typical Little League postseason was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Little League International called off the World Series and regional tournaments. States had the option of running their own postseason events, but Rhode Island opted not to. Baseball did happen in many leagues around the state, with summer seasons replacing the usual spring slate. Several tournaments popped up, too, and Chariho’s emerged as the biggest draw. NKW jumped at the chance, selecting an all-star team following the in-house season and practicing for several weeks.
“It was a great tournament,” Ciarniello said. “Chariho organizing this with the district and the state tournament being canceled was a great thing. Being able to compete with 20 teams across the state, I think it truly was a state tournament. We were certainly disappointed when districts and states were canceled. With the success we had last summer, we were super excited about this summer. We started hearing about the possibility of this type of tournament sometime in July and we were just hoping for an opportunity to compete.”
With most of the same players from last year’s title team – plus two standouts who had played up with the 12s last summer – NKW picked up where it left off and then some. The club went 2-0 in pool play, then beat Warren in the first round of bracket play and handled Coventry in the quarterfinals.
“Towards the end of last year, our pitching and our defense were phenomenal,” Ciarniello said. “Opening this tournament, we were really able to get the offense going.”
In Sunday morning’s semifinals, NKW topped Warwick North 6-0. Chris Ciarniello struck out eight and needed only 71 pitches to toss a complete-game shutout. Jack Diano led the offense with a two-run double.
The win and a victory in the other semifinal by Warwick Continental/American set up a rivalry tilt for the title later in the day on Sunday. Two years ago, the Warwick club beat NKW for the District 3 title. Last year, NKW returned the favor.
“I believe the game on Sunday, that was the seventh time in three years that we played them,” Dino Ciarniello said. “They’re a really good baseball team.”
But NKW had the upper hand again. After falling into a 3-0 hole in the top of the first inning, NKW answered quickly on a three-run homer by Rock Arnold in the bottom half. An inning later, NKW grabbed the lead on an RBI double by Diano and a two-run single by Nick Martucci.
Starting pitcher Brandon Venditto settled in after a rough first inning and kept NKW in front, though Warwick made it close with two more runs in the fourth. NKW blew the game open with a six-run fifth inning, powered by RBI from Venditto, Daniel Napoli and Colton Kim. Jacob Hamilton pitched two scoreless innings to close out the win.
“Our pitching, our hitting and our defense really all came together for the semifinals and the finals,” Ciarniello said. “We got going at the right time. They played well in all three phases on Sunday.”
Chris Ciarniello led the offensive attack in the championship game with four hits and three runs scored. Arnold went 2-for-2 with the home run and three RBI. Venditto had two hits, while Diano and Martucci knocked in two runs each. Kim, Jason Pelletier, Jake Gaccione and Ethan Schmitt also had base hits.
Going out with another tournament run was a more fitting ending to some memorable summers than a cancellation alone would have been.
“We’re super proud of this group,” Ciarniello said. “I loved coaching them the past few years. Really proud of what they accomplished. Great group of kids with great chemistry.”
Team members are Brandon Venditto, Chris Ciarniello, Rock Arnold, Jack Diano, Colton Kim, Nick Martucci, Jacob Hamilton, Jason Pelletier, Jake Gaccione, Ethan Schmitt, Matt Harrison, Bodie Forsell and Daniel Napoli. Coaches are Dino Ciarniello, Paul Venditto, Anthony Napoli and Rob Arnold.
