With ominous storm clouds looming – and getting more ominous as the game went on – the South Kingstown Little League 12-year-old all-stars won 6-1 over North Kingstown/Wickford in the District 3 tournament on Tuesday at Wilson Park. The game was called after three-and-a-half innings due to the arrival of the severe thunderstorm.
Jack Noonan struck out 10 of the 15 batters he faced and South Kingstown’s hitters gave him plenty of support with one run in the first inning, four in the second and one in the third.
Noonan helped himself in the first inning, lining a base hit up the middle and later scoring when NKW failed to get an out at first on a dropped third strike.
South Kingstown then broke things open in the second inning. Gavin Marsh doubled and moved to third on a passed ball, then scored on an infield hit by A.J. Coutu. A walk to Luke Palmieri and a hard ground ball by Kai Young that went for an infield hit plated another run. Harry Goodwin and Mike DiGioia followed with RBI singles.
One more run in the third made it 6-0, as Marsh doubled and scored on an error.
Nick Martucci slugged a home run for NKW in the fourth, but it was otherwise tough sledding against Noonan. The first eight outs he recorded all came via the strikeout. NKW put runners on in the first two innings thanks to a Daniel Napoli double and an Austin Maxwell walk, but they were stranded there. After giving up the home run in the fourth, Noonan retired the next three batters in order, logging his ninth and 10th strikeouts in the process.
Umpires sent players, coaches and spectators to their vehicles as the storm rolled in. After a long delay, the game was called. Initially, the teams were set to finish the game on Wednesday, but District 3 officials later declared it a complete game.
It was the second straight win for South Kingstown, which topped EWG in the preliminary round. South Kingstown now advances to the winners bracket semifinals, where it will face either East Greenwich or Warwick North on Saturday. NKW drops to the losers bracket, where it will also be in action Saturday.
