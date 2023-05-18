NORTH KINGSTOWN — With six freshmen in the lineup, tough games like Friday’s 8-2 loss to St. Raphael are bound to happen.
The North Kingstown softball team is just excited about what the good days have meant – and what their young group gets to experience soon. The regular season is winding down, and the Skippers are thinking about the playoffs, a nice change after last year’s 2-16 campaign.
“We’re playing for seeding, which is really cool after last year,” head coach Bill Aquilante said.
The Skippers got hot in late April, winning four of five to get into postseason contention. They’ve now clinched a spot, while continuing to play fairly well. They had won six of nine before falling flat against St. Raphael on Friday afternoon at Ryan Park. The Saints took control with a big inning and kept the pedal down. North’s bats were mostly quiet, making one push to get back into the game before the Saints pulled further away.
“They’re very good. They’re better than their record. They’re a good hitting team and they hit the ball well today,” Aquilante said. “If you have a young team, you’re going to have games where it just doesn’t happen. We’re holding our own. Our confidence level is good. It’s a good team. We’re up and coming. They’re out there cheering for teammates down six runs in the last inning – stuff you like to see.”
Two days prior, the Skippers played perhaps their best game of the season in a 10-0 triumph over Scituate. Freshman pitcher Mia D’Andrea tossed a two-hit shutout. Freshman Rosie Hayward had three hits and two RBI. Sammie Haun and Bianca Harding each had two hits and two RBI. The defense also shined, led by Michaela Bucci, who made two diving catches in the outfield.
“Defensively, it’s as good as we’ve played,” Aquilante said. “We jumped on them early. We scored late. It was a full game, start to finish. We really played a complete game.”
After the loss to the Saints on Friday, the Skippers fell 6-0 to powerhouse La Salle on Saturday. A tough stretch was set to continue on Wednesday against defending champion Coventry.
The Skippers will close out league play against Cumberland and Bay View.
“The fact that we’re in the playoffs is the most important thing,” Aquilante said. “I just want to make sure we’re playing our best as we go into it.”
