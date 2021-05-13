The 2021 lacrosse season for Prout grad Jack Dobrzynski and South Kingstown alum Bobby Sprague has been extended by at least one more game, as UMass-Boston made history last Saturday as it claimed a first-ever Little East championship.
Although the Beacons entered the title game versus Western Connecticut with an unblemished 8-0 record, the visiting Colonials gave them all they could handle in a tight contest that was decided 14-13 in the hosts’ favor.
WestConn held the upper hand in the first half, taking a 9-6 lead with them into the locker room, but saw their advantage evaporate in the third term as UMass-Boston outscored the opposition 5-2 in the quarter to tie proceedings.
The Beacons then picked up the first three markers in the final quarter to stake themselves out to a 14-11 lead, but the Colonials answered back with a pair of goals in the final four minutes to fall just short of forcing sudden-death overtime.
Dobrzynski played a key role in securing the victory, as the senior won 23 out of 31 draws for UMass-Boston while also racking up a game-high 17 ground balls, whereas Sprague chipped in with three ground balls of his own.
A far bigger challenge now awaits the pair as the Beacons venture into the uncharted waters of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament, as they will play perennial powerhouse SUNY-Cortland in Saturday’s first round.
The Red Dragons are no stranger to playing deep into the spring, as they have made five appearances in the national championship game in the last 15 years, winning it all in 2006 and 2009.
Should UMass-Boston get past SUNY-Cortland, they will take on national top-seed RIT the following day, with the Tigers fresh off their 11th-straight Liberty League title after defeating St. Lawrence 19-6 last Saturday to improve to 10-0 on the spring.
Dobrzynski will be entering tournament play as the Beacons’ leader in ground balls with 147, while the faceoff specialist has won 205 draws, setting the program’s single-season mark in the process.
As for Sprague, the former Rebel has played in all nine games with his best performance to date coming in last Thursday’s Little East semifinal tilt versus Plymouth State.
In UMass-Boston’s 17-9 upending of the Panthers, the junior midfielder scored his first goal of the campaign, while also compiling three ground balls and causing just as many turnovers.
Briefly
North Kingstown graduate Grace Zangari won her doubles match as the Rhode Island College women’s tennis team secured their fourth straight Little East championship on Sunday, stringing together a 5-0 shutout of Plymouth State. The Anchorwomen improved their record to 9-0 on the year and will now play SUNY-Farmingdale in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday . . . Prout alum Tate Copeland has made three starts as a member of Quinnipiac’s pitching staff, with the freshman southpaw recording 14 strikeouts in ten innings of work . . . Ex-Crusader Hailey Ross saw action in three of Salve Regina’s six games this season, causing a turnover in the Seahawks’ season finale, a 23-2 thrashing of Nichols on April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.