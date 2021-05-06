There aren’t many words available to describe never losing a match in a four-year career.
“It’s crazy to think about,” senior Jaime Harrington said.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Lauryn Mattiucci said.
“It’s insane,” Cadia Greene said.
The seniors on the North Kingstown girls volleyball team were in eighth grade when the Skippers lost to Barrington in the 2016 championship match. They joined the program the next year, some making an immediate impact with the varsity, others working their way up. The varsity team didn’t lose a regular season league match or playoff match during the seniors’ tenure in the program.
“Super proud of this senior class, and what they did on the JV side was amazing, too,” head coach Brian Garrepy said. “What they’ve accomplished holistically is pretty crazy.”
Harrington has been a mainstay at libero since her freshman season. Halle Berwitz also played some varsity as a freshman and has been a key in the back row and at the service line. Ava Mattiucci took over setting duties as a junior and twin sister Lauryn emerged as a back row star. Greene has been one of the team’s top hitters each of the last two seasons. Brooke Bolster and Cassidy Cole led the way in the middle, while Julia Caruolo chipped in on the outside. Sydney Brickle and Noelle Tegan were solid role players. McKenzie Monroe missed a chunk of this season but was a standout for the 2019 title team.
Together, they just kept rolling.
“With the streak, we’re the ones that have something to lose, but we have so much faith in each other,” Greene said. “We always believed we could come through and just do it again.”
Losing can be a powerful motivator. In the near-complete absence of it – aside from set losses - the Skippers found fuel by pushing each other and trying to live up to a championship standard.
“The goal for me is to try to play my best every time I step on the court, win or lose,” Harrington said.
Family rivalry
North Kingstown and South Kingstown have a rivalry based on geography, familiarity and successful traditions. The last two years, there was also a family rivalry in play.
The Skippers’ Cadia Greene and the Rebels’ Chloe Greene are first cousins. Both seniors, they’ve played together on club teams over the years. On the high school court, they lined up opposite each other, often directly so as hitters at the net.
“We just wish each other big success,” Cadia Greene said. “We’ve played on club teams together a bunch. It’s just been fun to be on the opposite side of the net as her and see what they can bring.”
Next up
The seniors were the driving force for North Kingstown’s run this season, but they had some help, particularly in the playoffs. Juniors Abby Ryno and Josie Gustavson delivered some of the biggest swings in the team’s postseason run.
Ryno had a few hitting errors early in the semifinal win over Prout but ended up having a huge night, piling up 21 kills in the four-setter. She added eight kills in the title match.
Gustavson chipped in seven kills in the championship, excelling on back-sets from Mattiucci. She had 11 kills in the semifinal win.
