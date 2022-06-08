The hottest team in Rhode Island high school baseball resides in the Pier.
Narragansett is one win away from the Division II finals after their third straight impressive postseason victory on Tuesday.
On the heels of a first-round triumph over Ponaganset and an upset of top-seeded Woonsocket in the quarterfinals, the Mariners opened their semifinal series against Chariho with a 7-0 win at Sprague Field.
The Mariners are unbeaten in the postseason and have outscored opponents 29-6.
“Everyone’s hitting the ball,” junior Andrew DiBiasio said. “We just have our foot on the gas. The goal is to not stop.”
Narragansett was red-hot even before the playoffs, winning seven of its final nine games. As the No. 4 seed from Division II-B, they’ve reached an even higher level in the postseason, particularly in the win over Woonsocket. The Novans figured to be a title contender but were ousted in the single-elimination quarterfinals.
“Beginning of the year, we were not doing what you’re seeing right now,” head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “We were 3-6 after the first half of the season. We were missing a few guys, but as soon as we got the group together, we found our groove and we’ve really come to be the team we knew we could be from day one. But we can’t let our foot off the gas now.”
Matched against another upstart in sixth-seeded Chariho, the Mariners were full steam ahead. They scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second. DiBiasio’s three-run homer was the biggest blow.
The fast start gave a cushion to Jacob Koble, and the Mariner ace didn’t really need it. The senior lefty tossed a complete-game shutout. He allowed just three hits and struck out three.
Chariho put a runner on in the top of the seventh, but Declan Fogarty made a diving catch in right field for the game’s final out, locking up the victory.
“Last year, we lost in the first round of the playoffs,” Koble said. “We’ve just been hitting the ball, making plays, and pitching well in the playoffs. Just playing Mariner baseball.”
DiBiasio’s home run came in the first inning and powered the fast start. It was a no-doubter despite a breeze that probably didn’t help.
“I hit it pretty good,” DiBiasio said said. “It was a 3-1 fastball. Just squared it up. It was a great feeling, and it got us going, too.”
DiBiasio finished 3-for-4 with four RBI.
“I was so glad to see that,” Van Fechtmann said. “He’s hitting over .400 for us, but that was his first home run. There’s nobody that works harder. He thinks about baseball, eats and sleeps baseball 24/7. He gets hundreds of swings every week. It was great to see it pay off for him.”
Tyler Poirier and Jackson Monast had two hits each. Peanut Chaloux had a key two-run double and scored three runs.
With both schools set for graduation ceremonies this week, the series will pause for the next few days before resuming with game two on Saturday. If necessary, game three is set for Sunday.
Skippers rally for win in opener
It’s no exaggeration to say the first inning of North Kingstown’s semifinal series was its worst inning of the year. Three errors set the stage for Portsmouth to put the Skippers into a 3-0 hole before they had even taken a swing.
But the defending champs made it just a footnote. Evan Maloney dominated from there, and the Skippers rallied with a run in the third inning and three in the fourth. Portsmouth threatened in its last at-bat, but North escaped a bases-loaded jam to close out a 4-3 victory on Tuesday at Lischio Field.
“We talk about mental toughness,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “We made three errors in the first. We made another error in the seventh. We battled through. We buckled down.”
The Skippers needed some late heroics to beat Cranston West in the quarterfinals, and they made things interesting again in the semis. The first two balls in play both resulted in errors. A walk, a sacrifice fly, an infield hit and another error allowed the Patriots to jump to the 3-0 lead.
Portsmouth pitcher John Mass ran with the cushion on the mound. The Portsmouth ace worked around hits in the first and second innings for two scoreless frames.
North Kingstown’s comeback efforts began in the third. T.J. Gormley worked a two-out walk and took second on an aggressive read of a wild pitch. Josh Lincourt followed with an RBI single up the middle, making the score 3-1.
The rally continued in the fourth. Rob Lamond led off by drawing a walk and Evan Beattie cracked a base hit up the middle. Lamond took third and Beattie moved to second on the throw.
Max Proulx followed with a single to center that scored Lamond. Will Brew then lined a single to right field, plating Beattie with the tying run.
“We’ve still got to be more consistent, but we put some good swings on him,” Kevin Gormley said. “He’s a really good pitcher. We kept at it.”
Mass retired the next two batters as he tried to strand a runner in scoring position, but Gormley fought through an eight-pitch at-bat and lined a base hit up the middle to score Proulx with the go-ahead run.
“He was throwing curveballs in and fastballs away,” T.J. Gormley said. “I was just trying to foul them off until I got something to hit. I was a little jumpy on the fastball today. He hung a curveball or splitter or whatever it is, and I just firmed up my top hand and punched it right up the middle.”
The Skippers had a chance to add some breathing room when they put runners on second and third with no outs in the fifth inning, but they failed to score.
Ultimately, it didn’t matter – except for stress levels. Maloney retired 12 of 13 batters from the third inning into the seventh before Portsmouth loaded the bases with two outs on an infield hit, an error and a walk.
Braeden Perry relieved Maloney with the tying run 90 feet away. Owen Malone hit a 2-1 pitch to deep left field, but Proulx made the catch to end the game.
Maloney struck out six and scattered five hits, never allowing more than one hit in an inning. While North’s four errors were highly uncharacteristic, the defense was steady once Maloney got rolling.
“Evan threw 29 pitches in the first inning but going into the seventh, he’s at 83,” Kevin Gormley said. “He was really efficient. Take out the first inning and the seventh, it was North Kingstown baseball.”
Game two is slated for Thursday at Portsmouth.
Hawks top Rebels in game one
Bishop Hendricken took a 1-0 lead on South Kingstown in their Division I semifinal series thanks to a 6-1 win on Tuesday in Warwick.
The Hawks jumped to a 3-0 lead on Rebel starter Jonah Monnes in the first inning. A freshman, Monnes settled in for three scoreless innings before the Hawks pulled further away down the stretch.
The Rebels couldn’t get break though against Hendricken starter Ryan Thompson, despite generating some opportunities. Ryan Fuscaldo had an RBI single in the second inning. Thompson stranded runners in each of the first two innings.
South Kingstown was without Gatorade Player of the Year Ben Brutti, who injured his non-throwing shoulder in the team’s quarterfinal win over La Salle.
Game two of the series is set for Thursday at Old Mountain Field.
