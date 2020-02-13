North Kingstown’s Sadie Souls and South Kingstown’s Chloe Greene starred, while relay teams from North Kingstown, Prout and South Kingstown won gold at the indoor track class championships on Saturday in Providence.
Souls won the Large Schools 300 meter race for the Skippers, took second in the 55-meter dash and ran anchor on a winning relay. Greene took home a lot of hardware for the Rebels, winning the Medium Schools hurdles, while taking second in two other events. The Skippers’ 4x200 relay took first place in the Large Schools class, while the Prout girls won the 4x800 relay in Small Schools. On the boys side, South Kingstown won the Class B 4x200 relay.
The South Kingstown girls had the top finish among area teams, taking second among Medium Schools. North Kingstown was tied for third in Large Schools, while Prout was third in Small Schools. Narragansett tied for seventh in Small Schools.
The Rebel boys took third in Class B, North Kingstown was fourth in Class A, Prout was eighth in Class C and Narragansett finished 12th in Class C.
Souls won the 300 in 42.35 seconds to go along with her second-place finish in the 55-meter dash. The sophomore joined Sydney Brickle, Charlotte Simmons and Abigail Tober for the win in the 4x200 relay in 1:49.13. Also medaling in individual events for the Skippers were Brickle, Olivia Joly, Ruby Nunnery, Catherine Schultz and Brooke Thompson. The 4x400 and 4x800 relays both took third.
Greene took first in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.75 seconds. The reigning state champion in the long jump, she placed second in that event on Saturday and also took second in the high jump. The Rebels’ second-place team finish also included a silver for Kyle Fish in the 3,000, fourth place by Tayshia Cary in the 55, fourth by Isabelle McDonald in the 600 and sixth by Maia Vinhateiro in the 1,000. The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each placed third.
The Prout girls 4x800 relay claimed first in the Small Schools class, with Helene Cummings, Allison Slitt, Victoria Thurley and Megan Williams finishing in 10:22.77. The Crusaders took 10 additional medals, led by Caleigh Caruolo taking second in the 600 and Shelby Dellasandro grabbing second in the shot put. Williams, Thurley, Laurel McMahon, Meghan Mancini, Julia Mastrandrea, Ellie Edward and the 4x200 and 4x400 relays all earned place finishes.
The Narragansett girls were led by Emma Landy, who placed second in the 55-meter hurdles. Sarah Tetreault took home two medals, taking second in the 55-meter dash and sixth in the long jump. Kylee Bennett finished fifth in the weight throw.
On the boys side, South Kingstown’s win in the Class B 4x200 relay came in 1:37.37, powered by Clark Swanson, Sam Craven, Amani Rojee and Matt Burns. Antonio Capalbo and Kyle Nadeau led the individual performances for the Rebels, with Capalbo taking second in the 1,000 and the 1,500 and Nadeau earning second in the 55-meter hurdles and tying for fourth in the high jump. Craven and Rojee added two individual medals each to go with their relay gold, Swanson took third in the hurdles, and Ryan Hazard placed third in the shot put. Burns, James Reid and the 4x400 relay also medaled.
The North Kingstown boys earned 11 medals on their way to fourth place in Class A. John Schultz and Riley LaLonde led with third-place showings, Schultz in the 300 and LaLonde in the high jump. Tyler Magee, Adam Hall, Eddie Cardarelli, Justin Gutkowski, Brandon Bolster, Max Rome and all three relays also placed for the Skippers.
The Prout boys were led by their 4x800 relay, with Benjamin Barnes, Michael Garman, Benjamin Lockwood and Jack Chausse taking second. The 4x400 relay team also medaled, along with Barnes, Chausse, Tate Copeland, Michael Antonellis and Richard McLoughlin in individual events.
Narragansett’s Adam Melnick took second in the 1,000 and Nicholas Archambault finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles.
