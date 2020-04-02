Spring sports remain on hold, but there’s some training – and competition – still happening in Narragansett High School’s athletic community.
The Mariner Challenge was introduced last week as a way to keep students connected and active, while promoting social distancing. The school’s athletic trainer, Christine Middleton, is regularly posting workout videos on the athletic department’s Instagram account. The challenge encourages students to complete portions of the workouts on video and share the clip. Every video earns the participating student an entry into a raffle for a $1,000 scholarship provided by the school’s athletic booster club. Weekly winners will also be chosen, with Mariner gear as the prize.
“I was working out at my house, just doing some basic stuff and I had the idea to put something together – get the kids working out, connect with their friends and still promote the social distancing aspect of it,” said Narragansett athletic director Matt Mahar. “Just a way to keep them thinking about sports, keep them in shape and relieve some stress, too. A lot of good things.”
With 793 followers, the Mariner Athletics Instagram account is a hub for sharing information and highlights in normal times. With the coronavirus crisis moving schoolwork online and putting sports in limbo, the account has provided a platform for athletes to turn to for inspiration and instruction. Mahar talked with Middleton, who is in her first year as the school’s trainer, about ways she could stay involved with the school and its athletes and knew he wanted to deliver conditioning opportunities.
“I figured that the quickest and best way to reach them would be through social media,” Middleton said.
Middleton records the videos at her home. They feature a rundown of the workouts and brief explanations of each movement and are typically one to two minutes long. The workouts themselves are programmed for about 30 to 40 minutes.
On her own social media, Middleton has gained some experience in video instruction, having posted stretching exercises every Friday for the past few months. Since the coronavirus hit, she has been teaching online classes for Ironclad Fitness Center in Cranston.
The videos for Narragansett are geared toward kids who are at home, with limited gym equipment.
“I programmed these workouts, keeping in mind that the kids are at home and assuming that none of them have access to any equipment,” Middleton said. “I try to be as creative as possible and do things like ‘backpack squats,’ asking them to add some books or other items for added weight. I also couldn’t help but program some additional core focused workouts because I believe that it is one of the best things to train in order to prevent chronic and acute injuries. The silver lining of this quarantine is getting to rest, recover, and build on your weaknesses.”
The creation of the Mariner Challenge added incentive for student-athletes to do the workouts while also adding some levity to the situation. The first call to action in the challenge asked students to complete the lunge and jumps portion of last Monday’s workout while in costume. Mahar introduced it while wearing a costume himself. The second challenge involved recreating a TikTok dance done by the Mariner mascot.
“We want to keep it fun,” Mahar said. “You can compare notes with one another, ask what time they’re going to do it. We’re hoping to do some live workouts, so everyone can kind of connect and have fun with it.”
Middleton believes giving athletes the tools to stay in shape amid the unusual circumstances has many benefits.
“The students were just forced away from doing something they love which can be really devastating to a teenager. They also don’t have their typical support systems in place. Obviously they have their families to talk to but more often than not they rely on their friends, a coach, a teacher, and many times their athletic trainer for advice and support,” she said. “Additionally, many kids want to pursue a college career in athletics and this type of interruption can really interfere with their progress toward those goals, especially as a senior or junior. Offering them the opportunity to exercise at home or outside, stay healthy, keep up with their sport, and still be a little bit competitive with their peers – from a distance – is our main focus.”
The Mariner Challenge has gotten positive reviews from parents, and Middleton’s videos are drawing good-sized audiences. There weren’t as many video entries as Mahar and assistant athletic director Abby Hummel expected in the first week, but they’re hoping for more this week.
“Just trying to keep the kids active and get them excited about stuff,” Mahar said. “The social distancing thing is difficult, but we also at every opportunity want to help promote that and let the kids know they shouldn’t be out in groups playing basketball or soccer. We want to promote activities that they can do on their own.”
