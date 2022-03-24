Spring sports practices officially began on Monday, with games set to go in the first week of April. Pictured, the defending state champion North Kingstown High School baseball team gets a workout in at Lischio Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Online Poll
Do you believe Congress should pass legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent?
Last week, in an exceedingly rare bipartisan move, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill, which is facing a slower crawl through the House of Representatives, would eliminate the need for Americans to adjust their clocks twice a year in favor of standardizing one schedule year-round. Do you support legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
- Miller introduced as URI coach
- Lidsky honored after big Florida trip
- Athletic trainers help make high school sports go
- SK names former State Police chief as new manager
- Photos: Spring has sprung
- Photos: SK vs. NK in unified basketball
- Kalus hits trail in Narragansett after entering Governor’s race
- NK School Committee deflects responsibility for Thomas
Most Popular
Articles
- Local consignment shop opens new room with a purpose
- Local groups announce plans to protect 65 acres of land
- Record gas prices have South County motorists fuming
- SK resident makes history as area’s first female Eagle Scout
- Report: NK principal, superintendent neglected oversight of Thomas
- Council hears pitch to ban sale of nips
- Despite high surplus, North Kingstown conservative with first budget plan
- Thundermist, URI and Kingston train station will see federal funds
- It's Miller time for Rams
- The Elovaters will rise up at Knickerbocker
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.