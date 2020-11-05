NARRAGANSETT — Mother nature added a new wrinkle to an already strange tennis season on Monday afternoon, but the Narragansett High School girls tennis team was up for it.
Amid cold temperatures and blustery winds, the Mariners beat Toll Gate 7-0 at Sprague Park.
“Lot of wind, so we had to change the way we played,” head coach Allan Freedman said. “Had to keep the ball in the middle of the court and keep the ball low. We did it. We looked good.”
In a different year, the match might have been postponed due to the weather, and tennis typically isn’t even played once the calendar hits November. But with the time crunch of a delayed and shortened season and the ever-present threat of COVID-19 impacts, the match went ahead.
The Mariners have held their own against some new competition this year. Both Westerly and Prout came down from Division I to join Division II, and regional scheduling due to the pandemic has led to multiple matchups against strong teams from the southern part of the state. Narragansett improved to 3-2 with Monday’s win.
Two-set victories across the board were the order of the day. Leah Hart beat Svetlana Stepanova 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Danielle Hart topped Bethany Prendergast 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2. Olivia Lonkart beat Julia Mathews 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3. Phoebe Hodnett finished off the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Amanda Penney at No. 4.
Toll Gate forfeited at No. 3 doubles, and Narragansett took care of the rest with a pair of victories. Emma Murphy and Shelby Lefoley won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, while Julia Vaganek and Caroline O’Neil won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
After the match, the Mariners held a brief senior day ceremony, honoring the Hart twins, Lefoley, Vaganek, O’Neil, Pella Edwardsen and Calla Reardon. The group has been at the forefront of three straight strong seasons.
“Awesome group,” Freedman said. “This is my second year and I was telling our AD what a great group they are. Good role models, come to all the practices, play with intensity but have a good time doing it. It’s a great balance.”
The Mariners are slated to close out the season on Saturday against Westerly.
“We’re now 3-2 and we play Westerly on Saturday,” Freedman said. “They beat us in our first match 5-2. I think we’ve improved and I think we have a chance to take them on.”
