The weeks to come will define the University of Rhode Island football team’s season.
Four of the six remaining opponents on Rhody’s schedule are ranked or receiving votes in the STATS Perform Top 25. The Rams are looking for impactful victories after a first half of the season that tracked close to the baseline, and the opportunity is there.
“Week by week, they’re all championship games. That’s how tight the margin of error is,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “You’ve got to try to find a way to win five or six games in this conference and that’s no easy task. We have a chance to change the picture, as does everybody else. It really validates my statement at the beginning of the year: you don’t look at rankings, you don’t look at where you’re at until the end of the year, because every week is going to be a dogfight. And we’ve got six of them coming up.”
URI is 3-2 and enters the thick of CAA play off a well-timed bye week. It was both a marker for the arc of the season — a clear new starting line — and a chance to gear up.
The 3-2 start for the Rams was steady, not hurting or helping their credentials. They won their CAA opener over Stony Brook and lost to Delaware in a big game. They also took a pair of expected victories over Bryant and Brown and an expected loss to FBS foe Pittsburgh.
“Am I pleased with where we are? I feel there’s one game that got away from us, so I’m not feeling as good as I could,” Fleming said. “But in terms of coming off a bye week at 3-2 with a very tough, competitive schedule ahead, I feel we’re poised to attack that one game at a time.”
The stretch run begins with one of the toughest games one on the schedule. No. 14 Elon visits Meade Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m., for a URI Homecoming contest that has been sold out for months.
The Phoenix is 5-1 on the year and unbeaten against FCS opponents. Elon asserted itself in the CAA with victories over nationally ranked William & Mary and Richmond. The win against William & Mary was powered by a 19-point fourth quarter comeback. Against Richmond, Elon won in double overtime.
“What they’ve been able to do in the last three games, they have to be a confident team,” Fleming said.
Picked sixth in the CAA’s preseason poll, the Phoenix has out-done those projections with its perfect start to league play. Elon and New Hampshire are the only two CAA teams with perfect conference records at this point.
Elon and URI have similar profiles with solid units on both sides of the ball. The Rams rank sixth in the league in points per game while Elon is seventh. In points allowed, Elon is fifth and Rhode Island is sixth. The Phoenix have been better in total yards permitted, ranking third in the conference.
“They’re just very well balanced all the way through,” Fleming said. “They play well off of each other. The defense has been able to get the ball off of people and the offense has been able to answer those with scores. I think that they’re a very talented team. They’ve got a solid quarterback, solid offensive line, outstanding receivers and the running back is a concern. Defensively, they’ve changed a little bit in terms of their structure but they’re still playing very hard and very physical.”
The Elon offense features running back Jalen Hampton, who ranks fifth in the CAA in rushing yards per game. Quarterback Matthew McKay, a transfer from Montana State, has completed 62 percent of his passes and leads the CAA in passing yards.
As is often the case in the nation’s top FCS conference, CAA squads are beating up on each other. After its loss to Elon, William & Mary handed Delaware its first defeat. Preseason favorite Villanova lost to CAA newcomer Monmouth on Sept. 24.
After its date with Elon, URI gets Monmouth’s powerhouse offense, then No. 11 William & Mary. The last three games include a matchup with surprise CAA leader New Hampshire, who is 4-0 in conference play.
“This month is going to be very indicative of our conference race. Everybody is kind of in a pack at this point of time. Each and every week, I think it’ll be great to watch. It’s never been more apparent to me that anybody can beat anybody in this league,” Fleming said. “If we can put everything together and play our best, we’re a very tough out. That’s been our focus. We’ve had flashes where we can put together championship level performances in all three phases, but we need to put it together on a week-to-week basis.”
