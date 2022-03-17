For the last few months, South Kingstown resident Bill McCusker, president of the new nonprofit Friends of the Saugatucket, has worked with volunteers in SK to pick up small bottles of alcohol left discarded in and around town. In a three-month span, he said, the group collected 7,906 of the bottles, commonly referred to as nips, Citing the environmental impact of the litter, McCusker's group wants the town to follow the lead of other communities in Massachusetts that are looking at passing a ban on the sale of nip bottles. “We need to be leaders in South Kingstown,” he said. Do you believe Rhode Island towns should ban the sale of small bottles of alcohol in an effort to reduce pollution? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

