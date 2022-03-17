Three local players have been honored in the Rhode Island chapter of the National Football Foundation’s annual scholar-athlete awards. Narragansett’s Colin Flynn and South Kingstown’s Nate Ambrad have been selected to the Golden Dozen, while North Kingstown’s Jacob Silversmith was picked as a Silver Scholar.
The awards recognize players for outstanding achievements on the gridiron and in the classroom. Winners will be honored in a ceremony May 2 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
Flynn played linebacker and center for the Mariners as a four-year contributor, and helped lead the program to consecutive Super Bowl titles in 2021. The senior has committed to play at Wesleyan University.
A standout on both sides of the ball, Ambrad led South Kingstown to a top-four finish in Division I this past fall, with the Rebels earning a spot in the state championship bracket.
Silversmith was part of North Kingstown’s Division I championship squad.
The other members of the Golden Dozen are Joseph Acciardo of Johnston, Andre DiPina-Gray of St. Raphael, Greg Gorman of Westerly, Prince Kweh of Central, David Lynch of Hendricken, Elijah Nyahkoon of Classical, Jack Proctor of Cumberland, Thomas Reilly of Burrillville, Parker Rush of La Salle and Connor Widmer of Pilgrim.
The other Silver Scholars are Jasai Boykin of Davies, Nikolas DaSilva of Mt. Hope, Jack Farrelly of East Greenwich, Jon Garde of Tiverton, Andrew Madden of Barrington, Thomas McGraw of Portsmouth, Dante Paredes-Martinez of Cranston East, Anthony Perrotta of Cranston West, Michael Tartaglia of Smithfield and Donovan Wright of Rogers.
The foundation will present three additional awards at the ceremony. Judge Frank Caprio will receive the Distinguished American Award, Thomas Caito will receive the Contribution to Amateur Football Award, and Don Filonow will receive the Officials Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.