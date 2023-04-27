A year ago, the North Kingstown softball team could never right the ship in a losing streak.
That is not the case this season.
The Skippers had lost four in a row when they welcomed a solid East Providence team to Ryan Park on Thursday. Thanks to some late heroics, the Skippers stopped their slide with a 4-3 win.
North trailed 3-2 with two outs in the sixth inning when sophomore Bianca Harding cracked a two-run homer to put her team ahead. In the seventh, freshman pitcher Mia D’Andrea closed out the win by striking out the side, stranding the tying run on base.
Even before the big finish, it was a strong effort by the Skippers, who got six good innings from another freshman pitcher, Leila Hoskins. She allowed just one earned run. Hoskins also drove in a run for the Skippers, as did Rosie Hayward and Gabby Peralta.
The Skippers kept the good times rolling the next day with a 5-2 win over St. Raphael. They fell 6-1 to Smithfield on Monday and are now sitting at 3-5 on the year.
Mariners on win streak
The Narragansett boys lacrosse team started the season with two straight losses but has been on a roll since then.
The Mariners beat PCD 8-6 on Tuesday for their fourth straight win. They also picked up victories over Burrillville, Smithfield, Ponaganset and Mt. Hope in the winning streak.
They’ll now circle back to the two teams they lost to in the early going, with games against Westerly and Toll Gate upcoming.
