NORTH KINGSTOWN — With a 5-1 win over East Providence on Tuesday, the North Kingstown baseball team finished out league play with a 16-2 record. It’s the program’s best mark since 2014. The Skippers won Division I-B and have earned a bye to the quarterfinals of the Division I playoffs.
Amid all that, the Skippers left Lischio Field after the win with the future on their minds, namely what it will take to pick up more wins in the postseason. The defending state champions are looking for improvement, particularly in one area.
“I’ve been telling the guys, if we score five or six, I think we’re going to be pretty tough,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “But we’ve got to do the little things and get runners in.”
The Skippers won their first 14 games of the season before a surprising 9-1 loss to Central on May 13. They also dropped a 1-0, extra-inning thriller to Portsmouth on Saturday. Missed opportunities at the plate were an issue in both defeats, and remained a problem in Tuesday’s finale. The Skippers left 12 runners on base, though they did eventually push through for some key hits.
“That’s something we’ve been doing and it’s why we’ve dropped a couple at the end here,” Gormley said. “Our situational hitting has been poor. We’ve really been working on it. We just haven’t quite got it done yet. We’re trying to simulate it in practice. Unfortunately, it’s not translating into games right now for some guys.”
East Providence took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Skippers came back with two in the third. Singles by Andrew Ciarniello and T.J. Gormley set up a two-run double by Josh Lincourt.
The Skippers left the bases loaded later in the inning and did the same in the fourth, as the missed chances became glaring.
“East Providence is gritty, but we left a small village on the bases today,” Gormley said. “This shouldn’t have been a 5-1 game. That’s no disrespect to East Providence. We had a lot of opportunities we didn’t cash in on. Guys are not taking great swings when we’re up in the count. We want to do damage when we’re up in the count. We’re working on it.”
North eventually tacked on a run in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Evan Beattie. Consecutive RBI doubles by Evan Maloney and Robbie Lamond in the sixth made it 5-1.
“Except for the first inning, I think our 2, 3, 4 hitters had a pretty good day,” Gormley said. “T.J., Josh and Evan all had a big hit. Evan Beattie came up with a big hit after having a tough at-bat, so that’s nice to see.”
While the offensive showing Tuesday was of continued concern, there was a bight spot on the pitcher’s mound. Junior Will Draper, who has seen limited action this year, pitched five strong innings, scattering five hits and allowing one run. He struck out four.
Evan Maloney and Braeden Perry have handled the bulk of the innings for the Skippers this season and have been among the top pitchers in the state, but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to pitch every game in a potential playoff run. On its way to the title last year, North Kingstown had to trot out its No. 3 starter with the championship on the line.
“He’s always been a great competitor on the mound. He’s had a little arm issue, but I think he’s over it now,” Gormley said. “He pitched well in the preseason, had a little setback, but his last two outings have been spectacular. He held a really good team out of Connecticut to no runs through five, and he gave us everything he had today. He was awesome. He’s really solidified himself as our number three. We’re definitely going to need him. Evan and Braeden can’t pitch every game. It happened last year.”
The Skippers will close out the season with a non-league game against Coventry on Saturday, a rematch of last year’s state finals. Then the quest for a return trip will begin.
“All these kids played last year. We’ve had the conversation that it shouldn’t be too big for you because you did it last year, and you were solid,” Gormley said. “I think some of the guys are making the moment bigger than it is. When you put pressure on yourself in baseball, you tend not to have success. When you go up there loose and think you’re going to be successful, you tend to have success. I think some guys are just pressing.”
