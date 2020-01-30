MIDDLETOWN — The Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill co-op team sent South Kingstown hockey to its first defeat of the season on Saturday at St. George’s School, riding a late goal to a 3-2 victory.
The celebration was a reminder to the Rebels of what a win over them now means.
“They think they just won the Stanley Cup. What we just told the boys is we’ve got a target on our back now,” assistant coach Todd Dougherty said. “You get off to a good start and everyone wants to come after you. They’ve got to learn how to play through that.”
The Rebels dropped to 8-1 in Division II play and 9-1 overall. It wasn’t a bad performance by any means, but it was a bit of an off night against a team that was geared up to play its best. RMR never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead in the first period, breaking a 1-1 tie in the second and snapping a 2-2 deadlock with the eventual game-winning goal at 1:07.
“I thought, one, the ice wasn’t very good tonight for both teams,” Dougherty said. “Pucks were bouncing everywhere. Our game is about pace, tape-to-tape passes, and we were struggling with pucks bouncing all over the place. That was a problem. I thought, for the most part, we had a ton of chances. We just didn’t bury them. I think the game could have gone either way.”
Luc Guerin staked RMR to the 1-0 lead with a power play goal just 2:47 into the opening period. The Rebels were kept off the board in the first but needed less than a minute to break through in the second, with Curtis Granville tying the score 29 seconds in. Kyle Hadley assisted. A penalty-filled stretch ensued, but neither team took advantage until the last of the whistles, when Jack Kane scored a power-play goal for RMR with 35 seconds left in the period for the 2-1 lead.
Having played well in the third period all year, the Rebels remained confident. After knocking on the door several times, they eventually pulled even with 3:05 left on a goal by Colin O’Grady, off a Zach Hupf assist.
“All year long, our third period has been our strongest,” Dougherty said. “I knew we would respond and we did. I thought we out-played them in the third for the most part. Their goalie played well, made some good saves for them. It was a good game, a really good game.”
With overtime looming, South Kingstown won a faceoff in its offensive zone, but a tipped pass gave possession to RMR and Keaton O’Shea quickly threaded a pass between two defenders to Luke Staples, who skated in on a breakaway and beat Ricky Mather for the game-winner. The final minute passed without the Rebels getting a clean look at the net.
“We had a shot to take the lead there – win the draw, puck bounced over our D’s stick and the kid gets a breakaway,” Dougherty said. “Stuff like that happens. Our kids played well. They worked hard.”
RMR pushed its record to 5-4 and now owns a big victory, signaling that there’s some parity in D-II behind top teams Cumberland and South Kingstown. The Rebels will attack the rest of their schedule with that in mind.
“I think some of the kids thought we were going to go undefeated all year. But every night, every game, everyone is coming after you now,” Dougherty said. “Last year, South Kingstown won three games. We have a new coaching staff. This year, we started off 9-0. What used to be an easy win is not, so now everyone’s coming and bringing their ‘A’ game. We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game every night. No nights off for us, which is nice – we prefer that.
“We’ve got great leadership on this team. Our captains are awesome. And they’ll be ready to go. We’ll be right back at it in practice.”
The Rebels will host Coventry on Friday at 7 p.m., at Boss Arena.
