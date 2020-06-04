Abby Chapel has always felt at home on a lacrosse field, and she was grateful that she continued to feel that way on a field far from home.
Chapel moved from her native New Jersey to Rhode Island before her freshman year of high school, and lacrosse remained a constant. She met a future teammate playing travel lacrosse that summer. She convinced some of the first friends she met at The Prout School in the fall to consider trying the sport. And in the spring, she took the first steps in what would become a standout career with the Crusaders.
“I really loved playing at Prout,” she said. “It was such a good community.”
Chapel started playing lacrosse in elementary school. Most of her friends also played. In her neighborhood, throwing back and forth was a favorite past time.
That’s life in a lacrosse hotbed.
“I grew up in New Jersey, where lacrosse is really big,” Chapel said. “I started probably in third grade. I was super young, just playing around with friends. I always did travel lacrosse throughout middle school. It’s always been a huge part of my life. I’ve always played year-round. I used to play field hockey, too. They were kind of my favorite thing.”
After the move to Rhode Island, where the sport isn’t quite as popular, lacrosse nevertheless provided an avenue for settling in. Chapel played for a travel team with Kat Moody, a standout player one year her senior, whom she would join at Prout.
“That was super cool because Kat was a leader on the team before she was a captain, so it was great to meet her beforehand and actually know someone on the team,” Chapel said.
A recruiting pitch to new friends assured Chapel of knowing a few more of her teammates. As an early believer, she was happy to spread the gospel in her new home.
“Where I grew up, everyone started young,” Chapel said. “If I had continued through high school there, I doubt there would have been many new players. But I think that’s kind of good, too, because I think it’s always good to try new things. A lot of my friends freshman year, that I made at the beginning of the year, didn’t play lacrosse, and getting them to play was really fun.”
Chapel earned opportunities immediately, despite joining a veteran team that would end up going 10-3 in her freshman season. It was the first of many positive aspects she found in the Crusader program.
“It was empowering. As a freshman, I was super nervous, but coach Sue [Pullyblank] was super encouraging and she stressed from the beginning that it didn’t matter how old you were. If she saw your skill and your work ethic, you would get an opportunity to play no matter what,” Chapel said. “It was nice as a freshman to have an equal opportunity. Not only that, but the seniors and the older players treated everybody as important players. We had a really good year my freshman year, and I think being a part of the team and getting actual playing time made it even more special. I felt like I was actually contributing to the success.”
The Crusaders went 10-3 again in 2018, then 7-4 last season, even as personnel changed.
“To be able to continue it year after year showed it wasn’t just the players that we had,” Chapel said. “It was an actual program that Prout had, that what coach Sue was doing was working and we were really coming together as a team.”
Chapel was named a captain as a junior last year, an opportunity she relished.
“I was very, very honored and surprised,” she said. “I think it was because I’ve been playing since freshman year and I’ve been committed, going to every single practice, not missing any games. I was super honored to be a leader and be an example. This year, we were going to have two junior captains. I think them seeing me last year as a junior captain, made them feel like they too could contribute leadership.”
Chapel earned all-division honors last year and was looking forward to more success this season, as a second-year captain. Instead, she and her teammates were sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Last year, we had a really good season and then we kind of threw it away in playoffs,” Chapel said. “This year, it’s not that we don’t miss our talent from last year, but I felt like we were just as talented, if not moreso this year. I was really hoping to win the championship. I think we could have had it this year.”
The canceled season means the end of high-level lacrosse for Chapel, who is planning to attend the University of Maryland in the fall. But she is appreciative of the career she had on her new home field.
“One of the things playing travel, I would get kind of nervous to mess up.” she said. “But at Prout, everyone was so encouraging. I’m definitely going to miss that.”
