Braeden Perry is not far from home this summer, but it certainly feels like he’s come a long way.
One year ago, Perry was helping pitch North Kingstown High School to its second consecutive state championship. At the University of Rhode Island this spring, he vaulted into the weekend rotation immediately as a true freshman. And this summer, Perry is getting a chance to pitch in the New England Collegiate Baseball League with the Ocean State Waves.
“It’s really amazing,” Perry said. “I went to Waves games when I was a kid, watched games, always loved the atmosphere here. Being able to play for them is like playing in my backyard. Being a hometown guy both here and at URI is pretty cool.”
These are the opportunities that Perry’s potential hinted at all along. His trajectory on the mound in high school was pointed up throughout – he had no sophomore season due to COVID-19, then emerged a reliable starter as a junior. As he grew and added velocity, he became a star as a senior. URI gave him the opportunity to play at the D-I level, and he has run with it.
“There’s a statistic in Division I baseball – there’s like 900 weekend guys in Division I baseball and I was one of them,” Perry said. “It didn’t even set in when I got my first start. When we were on the plane home, it was like, ‘Wow.’ Obviously I started games in high school. I didn’t really expect to get that much signficant work for URI because it’s such a move up. But things went my way, I worked really hard. It was such a privilege. It was a great responsibility that I loved being a part of.”
Perry started the third game of URI’s season at Sam Houston State. The 6-foot-3 right-hander gave up six runs in two innings that game. It was an eye-opener.
“My first outing, I got shell-shocked,” Perry said. “I gave up six runs in two innings. I came back to the dugout and I didn’t even know what happened. It’s just a big mental adjustment. You have to be able to stay where you are – you can’t be looking forward to things that might happen or looking back at things that did happen. You’ve got to be where your feet are and just throw the ball, basically.”
Undeterred, Perry gave up two runs over five innings in his next start. There were ups and downs from there, highlighted by a four-outing stretch where Perry allowed two runs or fewer each time. Seven scoreless innings against Fordham on April 8 earned Perry Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors.
He finished the year with a 6.58 ERA and nabbed a spot on the A-10’s All-Rookie Team.
“The big thing is accepting where you are,” Perry said of what he learned. “In high school, I threw hard for a Rhode Islander. Everybody knows the big players in Rhode Island and there’s only four or five of them. In Division I, you’re facing every high school team’s third batter. There’s no breaks in the order. You have to work for every out. You can’t take any batter for granted. You can’t get too ahead of yourself.”
URI has a pipeline with the Waves and sent Perry to Old Mountain Field. He’s one of only three rising sophomore pitchers on a veteran staff, and he’s soaking up as much as he can. Perry is living at home in North Kingstown and is enjoying the opportunity to play in front of his family.
“The NECBL is so cool and the guys are great,” Perry said. “Nothing’s better than this. I do wish I had the host family experience. But the D-I baseball seaosn beat me up. Fifty-five games, starting 14 of them. So being home is really good.”
On the mound, Perry has made three appearances in relief for the Waves, allowing one run while striking out five in 5.1 innings of work.
The hope is to keep the arrow pointing upwards.
“The goal for the summer is basically just to trend upward and get better any way I can,” Perry said. “I’m fortunate to be here, fortunate to start games. I can’t take it for granted. I just want to keep playing baseball for as long as I can, and any improvements I can make will only help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.