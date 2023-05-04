Thirty-five teams play girls lacrosse in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, and Narragansett High School is the only undefeated team left.
The Mariners are 8-0 on the year, having turned back a tough East Providence team in their most recent game on Wednesday.
After rolling to victory in their first six games, the Mariners needed some late heroics on Monday to keep their unblemished record. They fell behind Cranston East 6-1, but battled back to force overtime and won 8-7.
Julianne Harris had three goals and an assist to lead the Mariners. Ellie Wooten and Natalia Salvadore scored two goals each.
The Mariners beat East Providence 8-4 on Wednesday to stay perfect.
Title rematch pushed back
North Kingstown and Bishop Hendricken were set for a rematch of last year’s state baseball championship series on Tuesday, but rain forced a postponement.
The game will be made up on May 25.
Crusaders, Mariners looking to make a move
The Division II baseball race has seen a fair bit of parity so far, and two South County teams are trying to take advantage.
Prout snapped a two-game slide on Saturday with a 7-5 victory over Johnston. The Crusaders are now 4-5 on the season.
Narragansett also beat the Panthers last week and is now 3-5 on the year.
