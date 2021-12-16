The South County Storm was one goal away from playing for a championship last season.
It was the surest sign yet that the co-op squad is fully back in business after a few down years. With some veterans mitigating key personnel losses and another wave of talent coming in, the Storm expects to keep the trajectory pointed up this season.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” head coach Sydney Collins. “We struggled in Dave Cannon’s last season and my first season as head coach. Now that we’ve got some more talent, we’re really looking forward to building on what we did last year. The girls are really excited to grow together as a team.”
The Storm went 5-2 in the abbreviated 2021 campaign, its only regular season losses coming to eventual state champion La Salle. The East Bay co-op nipped the Storm in the Division I semifinals by the slimmest of margins, winning a decisive game three 7-6 in overtime.
It was as close as the Storm had come to the title round since 2017, when it won the state championship. The team had an uphill climb for a few years after that. When the current juniors arrived on the scene in 2019, things started to trend back up. Two more solid classes have since joined them, giving the Storm more depth than ever.
“I’m really confident that we can start to compete with the Burrillvilles, Barringtons and La Salles. We’re really looking forward to that,” Collins said. “We have three solid lines and we really haven’t had that in my time coaching this team.”
That doesn’t mean the Storm will simply pick up where it left off. The senior class was small but mighty, with the team losing stalwarts Victoria Gauvin, Megan Cairns and Dempsey Campbell to graduation. Standout forward Adora Perry also departed for prep school.
“We lost some big contributors,” Collins said. “Everybody else is being asked to step in. They’ve got really big shoes to fill, but they’re all definitely up for and excited about the challenge.”
Juniors Jade Shabo, Amelie Gregoire and Melanie Morrison are taking on leadership roles. Shabo has been a key contributor since her freshman year and Gregoire had a strong showing last year. Morrison is back from an injury that kept her out all of last season.
“We have a pretty young team still,” Collins said. “My juniors are now stepping into leadership roles and taking accountability.”
Sophomores Michaela and Julianna Bucci made a major impact as freshmen last year and will reprise those roles this season. Sophomore Ginger Osgood also saw a lot of time last season. Several other sophomores and juniors are in the mix, and they’re joined by a strong freshman class.
“We actually ended up getting in a solid freshman class, so I’m looking forward to integrating those players into the systems we were running last year that were pretty successful for us,” Collins said. “We’ve gained depth because of that, so I’m really excited to see how they all start playing together in game situations and working together as a team.”
Junior goalie Veronica Sabatino is also back for her third year as a starter.
“Great to have her back,” Collins said. “She looks really strong so I’m really excited to see how she does this season.”
Collins and assistant coach Caitlin McGuirl will be joined on staff by new assistants Ashley Pagliarini and Todd Dougherty. Pagliarini is the former head coach of the University of Rhode Island women’s team. Dougherty is a former minor league hockey player and coach who runs the Conflict Hockey program for high school and college female players. Dougherty is also a former assistant with the South Kingstown boys program.
The Storm expects to be a contender, along with the usual suspects in Division I. With so much youth still in the fold, this season also shapes up as the beginning of a two-year arc.
“We’re looking forward to coming out strong this year, and then kind of repeating that next year, since we don’t expect to lose any of these kids,” Collins said. “We’re really trying to lay a foundation for next year, too.”
