Summer has become primetime for college baseball recruiting, and a few months ago, T.J. Gormley and Evan Maloney weren’t sure what their summer would look like.
The high school baseball season had been canceled. Travel ball was delayed. Schedules were being shuffled. College coaches were taken off the recruiting trail.
That backdrop made the North Kingstown duo truly appreciate their time in one of the nation’s premier showcase events.
Gormley and Maloney took part in the Prep Baseball Report Northeast Future Games in Pennsylvania at the beginning of August. The modified version of the annual national Future Games event – which typically takes place in Georgia – the event still brought in some of the top underclassmen talent in the country, with players from New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts joining Gormley and Maloney’s Team Connecticut, which had players from Connecticut and Rhode Island.
“It was a really good opportunity for me and everyone else there,” Maloney said. “It’s not every weekend you get to play the best from each state. Everybody there can hit and play the field, and the pitchers throw strikes. It was a lot of fun being able to be a part of that.”
Both Gormley and Maloney are rising juniors at North Kingstown High School with deep baseball roots. Gormley’s father, Kevin, played at the University of Connecticut and is the longtime head coach of the Skippers, returning in the spring of 2019 after a few years off. Maloney’s father, Sean, pitched in Major League Baseball.
The next generation began making names for themselves on the high school scene as freshmen. Gormley started on the varsity squad and Maloney earned time as a relief pitcher before breaking into the starting rotation by the end of the season.
With other young standouts around them and a good senior class to lead the way, they were hoping for big things this spring before the coronavirus took its toll on the baseball season.
“I was a little disappointed throughout the spring season,” Gormley said. “We were holding out hope for a while that we would play a short season but that obviously didn’t happen. It was a grind. I was just working out every day, hitting with my dad and my friends. I was just trying to stay ready but we didn’t know when we were going to play next so it was frustrating.”
Uncertainty continued into the summer, until Rhode Island’s phased reopening plan allowed for sports teams to begin practicing. Gormley’s travel team, the Bay Sox 17U squad, got in the swing of things with intra-squad games, then opened tournament play in July.
“At first, I struggled just because I was lacking at-bats and pitchers have such an advantage early in the year,” Gormley said. “It’s usually like three months with no live at-bats. This year, it was like six months. Now I’m back to normal.”
The ramping up process was important in a crucial summer for recruiting purposes. Many Divison I commitments are made following the showcase calendar in the summer between a player’s sophomore and junior year. Last summer, South Kingstown High School’s Jack Wentworth and Zac Zyons played in the Future Games and made pledges to Seton Hall and Bryant soon after.
The effects of the pandemic have added urgency to events like the Future Games, which were aired live online for college coaches who are restricted from traveling by the NCAA.
“I knew it was going to be harder to get in front of college coaches this year with all the stuff going on, so I knew I needed to get some more exposure,” Maloney said. “I knew I needed to work my way on to this team somehow.”
Maloney had done a few PBR showcase events in the past and was on the radar of PBR New England Director of Scouting Trevor Brown, who helped find him a spot on Team Connecticut. Gormley had the event on his calendar for about a year, having been invited last summer.
“Ever since I heard about PBR, my goal was always to get invited to the Future Games,” Gormley said.
Hitters like Gormley worked through hitting and fielding workouts on day one of the event. Then came a set of three games, with Team Connecticut losing to Massachusetts, before beating New Jersey and Michigan.
“We lost to Massachusetts, then we beat New Jersey and beat Michigan. We went 2-1, which was really cool because Rhode Island and Connecticut aren’t big states and we were facing some really good teams,” Gormley said. “We all wanted to win. Everyone who was there was trying to do their best and win.”
Team Connecticut featured eight players from Rhode Island, with Gormley and Maloney joined by Westerly’s Greg Gorman, PCD’s Preston Cunha, and Bishop Hendricken’s Corbin Berard, Garrett Burke, Alex Marot and Jared Munoz.
Gormley went 3-for-10 at the plate in the three games and showed well at shortstop. Against Massachusetts star Thomas White – the nation’s top prospect in the class of 2023 – he caught up to a fastball and flew out to left field. He delivered the game-winning hit in the victory over New Jersey.
“TJ played awesome,” Maloney said. “He played better defense than I’ve ever seen him play, and he’s always going to hit the ball.”
Pitchers see action only in the games, so Maloney arrived for the final day of the event. He threw three scoreless innings against Michigan.
“I thought he did great,” Gormley said. “He pitched three scoreless innings against a good team in Michigan, so you can’t ask for much better than that.”
With the big event complete, travel ball will continue for the rest of the summer and possibly into the fall. In the meantime, the next steps await. Maloney has heard from a few schools and thinks he might make a decision in the near future. Gormley had the same plan but would like to visit schools before he makes his choice.
They’re glad to have taken an important step this summer.
“It was just really awesome to test myself against that kind of competition,” Gormley said.
And to have done it as teammates.
“We’ve been playing together our whole lives, so to be able to do this together was great,” Maloney said.
