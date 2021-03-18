In the early 2000s, a few athletic families in South Kingstown started having girls.
Lots and lots of girls.
Years later, South Kingstown High School athletic programs have become the beneficiaries, with recent championships in soccer, softball and basketball, plus contention in plenty of other sports.
Family ties have been a constant for each taste of success, but the basketball court this winter provided the sister act’s pinnacle.
Four sets of sisters were members of the South Kingstown girls basketball varsity squad this past season. Two other players had sisters on the junior varsity team. Two more are the younger sisters of former Rebel stars.
It added up to almost the entire roster.
“It was really crazy,” head coach Scott Rollins said.
It was occasionally challenging, but mostly fun and different and special. In a perfect world, their parents would have been able to enjoy the moments from the stands, but COVID-19 restrictions prohibited spectators. And ultimately, the Rebels met a disappointing ending when they were quarantined for the playoffs. But through it all, the sisters stayed close in a season they’ll always remember.
“Just the fact that we got to play and make those memories was great,” said senior Jane Carr. “Having a sibling on the team and a lot of us having sisters, it was really fun. There was a lot of good to come out of it.”
Jane was joined on the team by her sister Finley, a freshman. Their dad, Andy, is the longtime boys tennis coach for the Rebels and the architect of the program’s championship streak, so they grew up around South Kingstown sports. Even with all those titles on one court, this season on another court was circled as a highlight.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a while,” Jane said. “My dad was always saying last year, ‘I can’t wait for next year when you guys will be on the same team.’ Our grandparents are really involved. I think being able to see us both play together was really nice and exciting. It was fun.”
With three years separating the sisters, they had never played competitively on the same team. Finley was thrilled to earn a varsity spot and make it happen, a year after watching her future teammates win the Division I title in 2020.
“I was always so excited to make the team because I love basketball,” Finley said. “It was really fun this year. For some teams, all the grades are divided and there are a lot of cliques. It wasn’t like that with this group.”
The sisterly connections were nothing new for the Hill family. Jami, a junior, played last season with her older sister, Hayden, then a senior. Replacing her was younger sister Maysen, who made the varsity team as a freshman this year. Another sister, Carsen, is in seventh grade. The Rebels could have 10 seasons of Hills in the backcourt.
This season, Jami went from little sister to big sister, a transition that mirrored her rise from breakout youngster to one of the state’s top players.
“It was definitely more stressful,” she said. “I could rely on the older players last year. This year, I still had a lot of people to rely on but I was also somebody other people were relying on.”
Maysen was excited to earn a varsity spot alongside her sister. The program at Curtis Corner Middle School has been working up appetites for years with championships galore, and Maysen couldn’t wait to keep the pipeline going.
“I’ve been looking forward to being on the team ever since I got to CCMS and was playing there,” Maysen said. “I was so happy when I made varsity. That’s what I wanted to do because I got to play with Jami and all of the girls I watched last year.”
Taylor and Avery Martin lined up together this winter just as they’ve done throughout busy athletic careers. Just a year apart in school – Taylor a senior and Avery a junior–- they’ve played soccer, basketball and lacrosse together as three-sport standouts.
“A lot of time together,” Taylor said.
Over the years, they’ve grown accustomed to pushing each other – and occasionally pushing too far.
“It’s definitely easier to yell at your sister than a teammate,” Taylor said. “We can get frustrated with each other.”
Everything is usually resolved on the car ride home or at the dinner table.
“It’s definitely made us competitive with each other but it’s also made us closer because we spend so much time together,” Avery said.
Like the Hills, the Martins also have a younger sister on her way to the Rebels.
“I feel like we’ll always be part of the program,” Taylor said.
Carley and Lauren Fewlass teamed up back in the fall, playing on the same defensive unit with the soccer team. On the basketball court, Carley has been a mainstay for years and helped lead the team again this season as a senior. Lauren, a sophomore, played junior varsity basketball last year and made the jump to varsity this season.
“I always loved watching her play and I was excited that I was able to play with her,” Lauren said.
She had already felt like part of the Rebel tradition last year, when the varsity team won the championship.
“It was such a cool experience,” she said. “The varsity was always so nice to the JV, coming to all our games and really making us feel like part of the team. They really made everyone feel welcome. It felt like we all won it together.”
Among the players who didn’t have sisters on the varsity team, Sarah Hancock and McKenzie Mahar both had younger sisters – Victoria and Sophie – on the junior varsity squad. Carly Tomlinson is the younger sister of former Rebels Celia and Anika. Kayli Vesterholm watched older sister Sydni help lead the Rebels to last year’s championship.
All the connections were a defining piece of the team’s identity this season. “Family” is often a buzzword in high school athletics, but it was much more than that in this case.
“It was really nice to see that there weren’t cliques and that they all were getting along so well,” said Rollins, who himself has two young daughters. “It can be tough with sisters sometimes – you don’t know what they bring from home. But this was one of the closest groups that I’ve ever coached.”
And the bonds won’t be broken any time soon. Older sisters will graduate, younger sisters will stick around and the youngest will be in Rebel blue soon enough.
The sister act will continue.
“Even when we go and graduate and move on, we’ll still be part of it because of our sisters,” Jane Carr said. “It’s really cool.”
