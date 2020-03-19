Who needs Netflix? While stuck at home this week, South Kingstown High School girls basketball coach Henry Herbermann has been binge-watching the Division I championship win by his Rebels.
“I’ve watched the film probably three times in the last week,” he said with a laugh.
South Kingstown’s victory over La Salle for the D-I title was already going to be prominent in memory banks. Now, following the cancellation of the state tournament due to coronavirus concerns, it’s front and center for the Rebels, leaving them as one of the few teams in the state that’s not thinking too much about what might have been. They were hoping for another title run, certainly, and they were sad to see their season end. But they went out on top.
“It was sad. It was disappointing, but I think there’s also a good feeling there that not many other teams had,” Herbermann said. “We won the division championship. That one, I think we’re all going to remember that for a long time.”
The championship was just the second in program history for the Rebels and the first at the Division I level. It came last Tuesday night, which ended up being just three days before the cancellation of the remainder of the winter sports season. Things changed quickly and dramatically in the course of the week, but even then, Herbermann and his coaches were aware of the situation. Due to St. Raphael’s link to the virus, the Division I girls basketball tournament had been pushed back a few days, in an initial effort to accommodate the Saints, who later pulled out of the tournament.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced that it was ending its winter sports season. There were rumors that Massachusetts would do the same. Thankfully for the Rebels, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League made no changes ahead of Tuesday’s game.
“We were just keeping our fingers crossed that the Division I championship game against La Salle would happen,” Herbermann said. “Obviously, we were very glad we got that game in. That was a thriller and we were really excited to come out on the right end of that one.”
The Rebels appeared ready to ride a wave of momentum. Before the cancellation, they opened state tournament play with a 61-41 win over Chariho.
When the news broke Friday, Herbermann – a teacher at Curtis Corner Middle School – drove to the high school, where athletic director Terry Lynch had gathered the players together just after dismissal.
“On that Friday afternoon, I was able to hustle over to the high school and we were able to have a brief meeting right at dismissal. What I said to them was, ‘It was a great season, I was really proud of them, it was a lot of fun. Stay safe. Hopefully, we can get together at some point to celebrate it,’” Herbermann said. “I think it was overall a good feeling, but also kind of a sadness just that the season was over. They’re a tight-knit group of kids. They like each other. They enjoy playing together. I think we all felt like we were playing the best basketball of our season and we wanted to keep competing. But it is what it is. Health is the most important thing. Certainly, we’re not the only ones to be disappointed by canceled sporting events.”
The end of the season marks the last stop for seniors Hayden Hill, Faith Hutchins, Sarah Sorlien and Sydni Vesterholm, who led the team to new heights over the years. The Rebels were D-I and state runners-up last year before breaking through for the title this year.
“They were all captains this year and rightfully so,” Herbermann said. “They’re all good leaders. Hayden, Sydni, Faith and Sarah – they all brought a little something different to the leadership role, which was pretty cool. They came to play every day, they came to practice and worked hard every day, they brought the right mental approach. The rest of the team could look to them. They did a great job of leading by example. I’m really happy for them that they were able to win that division championship. We’re going to have a banner in the gym, and that’s pretty sweet. They’ll always be able to walk in there and say, ‘Yep, I was a captain on that team.’”
