PROVIDENCE - Three innings in, it was fair to wonder. Maybe the streak would finally end for the Narragansett High School baseball team. Maybe the bats would finally cool off.
Maybe not.
The Mariners fell behind 3-0 in the first inning of Thursday’s championship series opener and were shut out for three innings. Zander Kent changed the game completely with a grand slam in the fourth inning, Jacob Koble settled in for 6.2 strong innings and the Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the Division II title series with a 7-4 victory at Pontarelli Field.
The Mariners remained perfect in the playoffs with their fifth consecutive win. They have outscored opponents 49-17 in the postseason. And now they’re one win away from a championship. Game two is on Saturday.
“We lost 15-0 to Prout in May, we lost 10-0 to these guys first game of the year - the attitude after those games showed what this team is all about,” Narragansett head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “They never got down on themselves. They thought they were a couple of plays away in a 15-0 game. They’re not the most baseball savvy team, but it kind of pays off sometimes. They’re just gamers, guys you want to up in big spots.”
Top-seeded Westerly came in having lost just one league game all season, and took control early. Two walks, RBI hits by Zach Beckler and Drew Bozek and a sacrifice fly by Travis Costa staked the Bulldogs to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Westerly threatened to blow the game open in the second inning, loading the bases with one out. Koble struck out the Bulldogs’ No. 3 and No. 4 hitters to end the threat. The Mariner lefty also worked a scoreless third inning.
“I was nervous. State title game. I was trying to throw strikes but I was over-doing it,” Koble said of the first inning. “I got out of that from the home run, cleared my mind, just tried to do what I usually do.”
“That was huge,” Van Fechtmann said. “That could have been an 8-0 game after two innings with their offense. Really proud of how Jacob settled down.”
As much as Koble was settling in, Westerly starter Jack Tenuta was on target from the start. He retired the first six batters he afaced and allowed just one hit through three innings.
But the red-hot Mariner offense has proven very hard to cool down.
Peanut Chaloux led off the fourth inning with a line drive single to right field. Tyler Poirier followed with a base hit to left, and Andrew DiBiasio was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with nobody out. Kent then smashed a high fastball over the fence in left field for a grand slam.
“Bases loaded, nobody out - I was just hoping he would put the ball in play,” Van Fechtmann said. “He’s been kind of getting down on himself, but he’s another kid like Andrew DiBiasio - you can’t get him out of the cage. He puts the work in.”
The Mariners spilled out of the dugout to greet Kent, who stomped on the plate as he was mobbed by his teammates.
“My approach was to find a pitch I could hit,” Kent said. “The past few games, I’ve been in a slump, so it felt great to break out with a big hit like that.”
Rejuvenated by the blast, Koble worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning and got out of the fifth thanks to a 4-6-3 double play. Narragansett added insurance in the sixth and seventh innings. A hit batter, plus hits by Bodhi Parks and Jackson Monast loaded the bases in the sixth. A ground ball up the middle by Zach Bianco brought a run home and when the throw to first kicked away, another run scored. Poirier crossed home in the seventh after reaching base with a walk and coming around on wild pitches.
Dean Pons Jr. singles for Westerly in the seventh and Beckler brought him with a one-out double. Koble got the second out with some help from his defense, as shortstop T.J. Reissner made a leaping grab of a line drive.
Koble was eager to finish the game but had reached the RIIL pitch count limit, according to Westerly’s count and the count of the official scorer. Narragansett had a different count, but after a brief discussion with the umpires, Koble headed to the dugout.
Reliever Ben Catero walked the first batter he saw and went to a 3-1 count on the next, but he came back for a strikeout that ended the game.
The Mariners will have a chance to win the title on Saturday. First pitch is at 4 p.m. The game is the second in a championship doubleheader, with D-I finalists North Kingstown and Bishop Hendricken meeting at 1 p.m.
“We’ve got to re-focus because the second win is going to be the hardest win we’ve ever had in our careers,” Van Fechtmann said. “Those guys are going to come ready to play. They were considered the best team coming in for a reason - it’s well-deserved. We’ve got to be ready.”
