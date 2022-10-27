By William Geoghegan
Sports Editor
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Of course the North Kingstown field hockey team was victorious on Saturday. In the last home game for two legendary coaches, it was only fitting to add one more victory to the tally.
The Skippers prevailed 7-1 over Cumberland, and longtime coaches Julie Maguire and Kris Graham were saluted after the game. Both are retiring from coaching after the season. Their families and dozens of former players were on hand to send them off.
“It’s been emotional all week,” Maguire said. “Very emotional. It’s bittersweet. It’s been a very big part of our lives for a long time.”
Maguire began coaching the Skippers in 1989, when she was fresh out of college. Graham joined her as an assistant coach in 1994. Over the decades that followed, the Skippers became the state’s premier program. They won 11 state championships. Along with two titles that North won prior to Maguire’s time at the helm – including one when Maguire was playing for the team – the Skippers have won 13 championships overall, more than any other team in the state.
The success had deep roots for Maguire and Graham, who have known each other since second grade at Forest Park Elementary School in North Kingstown. They played together for the Skippers under Joyce Cantileno, who was in attendance on Saturday.
“Best friends since second grade. We played here together,” Maguire said. “That’s where it began. We learned how to play field hockey out of a book going into ninth grade. And the book was so old, we learned all the wrong things. We go to tryouts and we’re like, ‘What is happening?’”
From those humble beginnings came a life in the sport. Maguire was inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Hall of Fame in 2017.
“It’s something we’ve been passionate about for a long time,” Maguire said.
The championships spanned eras; the first came in 1990, the 11th in 2017. Players from many of the championship teams were in attendance on Saturday, several wearing their vintage brown and white uniforms. Katie Viera, the star of the 2017 squad, is now an assistant coach for the Skippers. The alumni list runs so deep that one of the referees for Saturday’s game is a former player.
“It’s amazing,” Maguire said. “We had players here going back to the early 90s. It’s incredible to see them here. I’ve had the opportunity to coach some wonderful, wonderful student-athletes over the years. I probably wouldn’t have been here this long if it wasn’t for that.”
It was also special to have family in attendance. Maguire’s three children – Jacob, Maddie and Meghann – presented her with flowers. Maddie and Meghann are former players; they won a championship together in 2015.
The final season has been a little different – but not too different. The Skippers don’t have the year-round club players who have come to dominate the landscape in the upper echelon of D-I. But the group has gotten better and better over the course of the season, a trademark of Magurie and Graham’s teams. Saturday’s victory was part of a three-game win streak to end the campaign, which put the Skippers at 8-8.
And there may be one more playoff run coming. A new alignment in D-I has created two playoff brackets, with the top four competing for the state championship and the next tier playing for a D-I championship. The Skippers will be the top seed in the second-tier bracket.
“We’ll certainly try,” Maguire said of the quest for one last title.
