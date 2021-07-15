It’s a busy month for American Legion baseball teams in Rhode Island.
“This year is more challenging than most summers because the high school season ran so late,” said South Kingstown Post 39 manager Pete Podedworny. “We’re playing 16 games in about two and a half weeks. It’s going to be challenge for us to make sure we can have the guys we need to fill for every game.”
But it’s a welcome challenge. This summer brings the return of legion ball after the national organization opted not to sponsor a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The leaders of the local league created a substitute – the Rhode Island Elite League – but the real thing is back now, with eight teams suiting up, a full playoff bracket on tap and the regional tournament awaiting the state champ.
Post 39 is hoping for a strong summer in that landscape. A couple of key veterans and a nice mix of players from each school in the program’s area add up to a solid group. The roster includes seven players from a strong South Kingstown High School team, three from Narragansett, six from Chariho, one from Westerly and one from La Salle.
“We love having players from all of the communities we represent,” Podedworny said. “When you’ve got a short period of time, you need more than just players. You need mental commitment, physical commitment and you need the chemistry to mix. I can tell you I love this team on paper. We’ve got a lot of great players. The tough part is meeting the challenge of the schedule and seeing if these kids can jell together.”
The Rebel contingent includes Bryant University-bound shortstop Zac Zyons, who is also playing in the Sunset League but is suiting up for Post 39 when he can.
“That’s a big presence in the lineup,” Podedworny said. “He’s one of the better players in the state.”
Post 39 opened the season with a victory against Warwick Tree, then dropped a matchup with R&R Construction. On Sunday, Post 39 swept a doubleheader with Riverside Post 10 at Old Mountain Field, winning 6-2 and 8-3.
“It’s not easy to win a doubleheader against a good team,” Podedworny said. “I was pleasantly surprised to take both.”
Narragansett pitcher Jacob Koble set the course for the game one win with a complete-game effort.
“I like the kid a lot,” Podedworny said. “He doesn’t overpower you but he just seems to have a calm demeanor out there. He knows what he’s got to do and he does a great job.”
Zyons and Scott Cromack reached base twice and scored two runs each to lead the offense.
“We didn’t have a ton of hits but we made the most of our base runners,” Podedworny said. “We took advantage.”
Post 39 fell behind 2-0 in the first inning of the nightcap but starting pitcher Andrew Mosher settled in to keep the deficit from growing. It was a welcome return to the mound for Mosher, who had a strong year as a hitter for South Kingstown but couldn’t pitch due to an injury.
“He gave us three good innings,” Podedworny said. “He struggled with his location but that’s completely expected at this point. We just want to get him back to where he’s confident and comfortable.”
Post 39 was still scoreless into the fifth when it broke through in a big way. Zyons cranked a two-run single, Colin Masseur and Drew Kanaczet worked bases-loaded walks and Justin Giles smacked a two-run double to put Post 39 up 6-3. Cromack plated two more runs in the sixth with a single.
Relievers John Pellegrino and Gavin Rodman kept Riverside off the board the rest of the way to secure the victory.
The wins put Post 39 at 3-1 and marked the beginning of a six-game week. The team is back at Old Mountain Field on Thursday to face Warwick Tree.
