The North Kingstown High School hockey team grabbed its first Division I win on Friday and did it in impressive fashion.
Shaking off an 0-3 start in their move to the state’s top division, the Skippers rolled over Burrillville 7-2 at Boss Arena to get into the win column.
North had lost 5-1 to the same Bronco team just two weeks prior and had struggled in their other D-I games, as well. The Skippers were shut out by both Barrington and East Greenwich. They also dropped a non-league game to Lincoln.
With only one goal in D-I play, the seven-goal outburst and the win were a welcome breakthrough for the Skippers. Surprisingly, the turnaround didn’t start right away. Burrillville scored the lone goal of the opening period in Friday night’s game. The comeback began with two goals by Jake Rodger in the second period. Will Brew and Charlie Randall had assists.
The Broncos came back to tie the game about five minutes into the third period, but then the Skippers came through with an overwhelming finish. Aidan Pollack broke the tie just 21 seconds after the Broncos had pulled even. Tim Coleman assisted.
Rodger went wild from there, scoring three more goals in the span of seven minutes, two of which were empty-netters. Brew assisted on the first, goalie Ben Davis notched an assist on the second and Jake Horsman helped on the third. Rodger finished the night with a whopping five goals. Brew scored North’s seventh goal in the final minute.
Davis finished with 30 saves in net.
The win gives the Skippers a much-needed boost, but a difficult stretch awaits to kick off the new year. North will face Mount St. Charles, Bishop Hendricken and Prout over their next three games as the D-I grind really picks up.
Storm ends 2022 on high note
The South County Storm co-op girls hockey team wrapped up the calendar year with an easy win, rolling over Cranston 12-1 on Dec. 28.
The Storm was set to open the new year against the same Cranston team on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
Crusaders into win column
The Prout boys basketball team found tough sledding in December, but opened January with its first victory of the season.
The Crusaders blew past Scituate 77-45 to go to 1-3 in league play. They return home Thursday to host Central Falls.
Rematch set
The championship rematch between the South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho hockey teams is set for Friday afternoon. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. at Boss Arena.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 but was postponed.
The Rebels and Gulls met for the D-III title last season. Both have moved up to D-II this year and are off to good starts.
SK gymnastics starts strong
The South Kingstown gymnastics team beat perennial powerhouse La Salle in its season opener, part of a 4-0 start to the campaign. The Rebels have also beaten Cranston West, Barrington and Coventry.
