The Narragansett 12-year-old all-stars moved into the winners bracket final of the District 3 tournament thanks to an 8-2 victory over Westerly last Thursday at Sprague Field. The team was set to face North Kingstown/Wickford on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
The win over Westerly featured strong pitching, good defense and plenty of offense for Narragansett. Aidan Sullivan tossed a three-hit complete game for the win, striking out four and walking none. Jack Beaumont Roy led the defense.
Westerly was just as good until Narragansett broke open a scoreless game in the top of the fifth inning. Rory Plaziak and Reed Gendron led off with back-to-back singles. Sullivan followed with a two-run single to end the deadlock.
Westerly got a run back in the fifth, but Narragansett pulled away in the sixth with RBI hits from Sullivan, Tanner Dunning, Edward Audet and Colton Fredette.
Featuring mostly 11-year-olds, the Narragansett squad has put itself one win away from the championship round with two strong efforts.
SK earns title shot
South Kingstown earned a trip to the championship round of the District 3 junior division tournament with an 8-6 win over Coventry on Sunday at the Broad Rock Playfields.
It was the second straight win for South Kingstown after a loss to Chariho in the opening round last week.
South and Chariho were slated to meet again Wednesday in the title round, with results unavailable at press time. South Kingstown must beat Chariho twice to claim the title.
“We had one bad inning. It was a close game, but they beat us on one bad mistake,” manager Rob Young said of the game that dropped his club down into the losers bracket.
On Sunday, it was the bats that set the tone early, as South used a four-run top of the second inning, highlighted by a three-run double off the bat of Jack Noonan to put themselves in the driver’s seat with a commanding 5-1 lead. Noonan wound up going 3-for-5 on the day, while Finley Hohl, Harry Goodwin, Kai Young and Jake Brock each collected multiple hits of their own, part of 13 in total for the winning club.
“We hit the ball well tonight, which was nice. They put some runs up early and just kept working. We’ve come together as a team,” said Young.
From a pitching standpoint, Hohl worked the first two frames, allowing one earned run before giving way to Noonan who was pulled with one out in the seventh inning due to a rising pitch count.
“I need him for Thursday, if we make it to Thursday,” Young said.
Down 8-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Coventry, the home team for the day, began to mount a rally, forcing their opponents to go to the bullpen, as they plated half of their six runs for the game in their final at-bat. Andrew McCarthy drove home Griffin Frenze for his second run of the game on a one-out, RBI double, making it 8-4. From there, Andrew McCarthy was able to draw a bases loaded walk. St. Saveur grounded into a fielder’s choice to make it 8-6, which brought the tying run to the plate, but that would be as close as Coventry would get as Brayden Menard was retired on a fly ball to left field for the game’s final out.
While nailing down the final two outs was a bit of a struggle on Sunday, Young remained upbeat about his relief staff headed into their next game with Chariho.
“I have confidence in the other guys. They were a little off tonight, but we made the plays,” he said.
SK 12s bow out
Some strong teams ended up in the losers bracket of the District 3 tournament this year and a matchup of two such teams went to Warwick North on Thursday. The Warwick club stopped South Kingstown’s ride with a 9-1 win at Abe Klitzner Field.
The loss ended a good summer for the South Kingstown 12s, who finished 2-2 in the tournament. Warwick North went on to the losers bracket semis, where it lost to Chariho.
SK softball drops opener at states
Tiverton and South Kingstown are the only two teams in the 12-year-old state softball tournament, and South Kingstown appears to be facing an uphill battle.
Tiverton won the opener of the best-of-three championship series by a 24-1 score on Monday.
Game two was set for Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
Narragansett, NKW bounced in 10s tourney
Narragansett stayed alive in the 10-year-old district tournament with a win over Warwick North last week but couldn’t keep it going on Monday. East Greenwich ended Narragansett’s run with a 3-1 victory in the losers bracket.
North Kingstown Wickford also exited after falling to Westerly on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.