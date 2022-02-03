Athletes, pickleball enthusiasts and even toddlers have a new place to play in South County.
Anchor Sports opened in early January at 217 Church Street in Wakefield. Occupying the former Technical Industries, Inc., building, the indoor sports facility is designed as a hub for baseball and softball players, with space for other sports as well. Ocean State Pickleball is using a multi-purpose space. And in the morning hours, when batting cages are not in use, Anchor Sports is welcoming in toddlers and their caregivers for indoor play.
“It’s always been a topic of conversation, at least from the baseball and softball standpoint,” said founder Josh Rosen. “Something centrally located where kids could come and work on their skills was something I’ve been hearing was a big need.”
Rosen is the Curtis Corner Middle School baseball coach and the former president of South Kingstown Little League. He was a baseball standout himself, starring for South Kingstown High School and Roger Williams University in his playing days. With three children who are active in baseball and softball, and with many years of coaching under his belt, Rosen is well aware of the needs of young players, particularly in the long, cold off-season.
Running an indoor facility was always on Rosen’s radar. It became reality in a whirlwind a few months ago. Rosen, an engineer, was doing an evaluation of the warehouse building for the new owner, when he realized what the space could be. He and his wife Allison, a South Kingstown elementary school teacher, took the plunge.
“This type of facility was always in the back of my mind if I found the right spot,” Rosen said. “Just by random circumstance, I ended up in the building looking at some structural engineering stuff. I saw this space that the owner was apparently going to rent anyway and realized this might be it. We had about two months to put it all together, which is kind of crazy. We made it work.”
The facility has batting cages and a pitching tunnel with nets that can be pulled back for conversion into an open turf space. While baseball and softball are the bread and butter, there’s also a multi-purpose space currently being used heavily by Ocean State Pickleball for league play and lessons. The space could also be used for basketball. The turf area would be suitable for soccer and lacrosse training.
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, the turf space transforms into an indoor playground, complete with a small bounce castle and dozens of sports-themed toys, all available for a small fee.
Programming for now is focused on clinics for baseball and softball players, covering pitching, hitting, and fielding across a host of age groups. There are also regular live batting practice sessions. Individual cage rentals and team rentals will also be available.
The cast of instructors for the clinics and private lessons include former URI and pro baseball player Chris Hess, South Kingstown baseball coaches Jim Sauro, Pete Clays and Chris Ursillo, and former South Kingstown High School softball standouts Faith and Samantha Hutchins.
“We’ve got some great instructors and a lot of different options for the clinics,” Rosen said. “We also have individual rentals for pitching, hitting, or otherwise. And we’ll do team rentals as well. I’ve tried to bring in some other sports. It’s not necessarily just for baseball and softball. A lacrosse or soccer team can get some things done here.”
For more information, visit anchorsportsri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.