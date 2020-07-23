EAST PROVIDENCE — A dropped fly ball in the outfield had the Slocum Baseball Club thinking, “Here we go again.”
Moments later, a scoop at first base had them celebrating.
The North Kingstown squad escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 6-4 win over East Providence in Monday’s Connie Mack baseball game at Providence Country Day. It was a relief after East Providence’s potential rally got off the ground on a miscommunication in the outfield. Defense had been a problem in Slocum’s two defeats this season, and here it was again in a key spot.
“That’s exactly what I was thinking,” Slocum manager Arnie Sarazen said.
Instead, with two outs, Martin Merturi fielded a ground ball at shortstop and fired to first base, where Geoff Coyne stretched and snagged the hop, just getting the runner for the final out.
The win pushed Slocum’s record to 4-2. After a loss in its opener, Slocum won three straight before falling short against Flood Ford on Saturday.
“We’ve only lost two games and we had three unearned runs and four unearned runs in those games. We could have won those games if it wasn’t for our defense,” Sarazen said. “The first third of the season, you see what you’ve got. The second third, you work on what you’ve got. The last third, you play it out. I think we’ve kind of realized what our weakness was with our defense, we made some changes, and we’re doing well there.”
A four-run third inning put Slocum in control of Monday’s game before East Providence made its late push. In relief of Braeden Perry and Coyne, Noah Quarella got the first out of the inning before a base hit by Reggie Ouellette. A walk to Tyler Botelho put two runners on for Matt Morgan, who had tripled in his previous at-bat. He hit another fly ball this time, but got under it. It dropped after a minor collision between the center-fielder and left-fielder, loading the bases with one out.
Quarella got Bennett Hicks, who was 2-for-2 on the day, to hit a pop-up to second base for the second out. Devin Dembrow followed with a ground ball to shortstop. With thick grass slowing the ball down, Merturi had no choice but to go to first base and made the play, with the help of Coyne.
“It was a little nerve-wracking after that play out in left field,” Sarazen said. “But we were able to end it. The kids played well.”
Before the late drama, East Providence’s bats had been kept relatively quiet. Perry allowed a run in the first inning before logging two straight scoreless frames. The first six outs he recorded came via strikeout. Morgan’s triple, plus an RBI single by Hicks and a wild pitch made it 6-3 in the fourth inning. Coyne came on in the fifth and struck out the side, before East Providence scratched a run across in the sixth.
“Our pitching has been very good,” Sarazen said. “Our ace, Braeden Perry, pitched very well today. And he’ll be ready to go on Saturday against Coventry. Geoff Coyne pitched well. Wanted to give Quarella a chance to close it. He settled in and found the strike zone. They all pitched well.”
Sarazen credited the guy they were throwing to for keeping things steady. Catcher Brendan Kearns, a 2019 graduate of North Kingstown High School, has provided a veteran presence.
“The guy who really holds everything together is our catcher,” Sarazen said. “Brendan Kearns is an outstanding backstop. Defensively, I’d put him with anybody in Connie Mack. That’s what you really need.”
The pitching and defense had plenty of support, too. Merturi singled in the second and scored on an errant pickoff throw as Slocum evened the score at 1-1 in the second inning. Slocum took the lead in the third. Cam Lindberg singled and stole second before a base hit by Perry. Lindberg then stole home after trying to scramble back to third on a pickoff throw, turning around and making it safely when the throw to the plate got away. Quarella brought Perry home with an RBI single. After Coyne was hit by a pitch, Merturi plated two runners with a base hit.
“We’re putting the bat on the ball,” Sarazen said. “We took some good swings. We’ve had a lot of balls right at people, but I think our hitting is starting to come around.”
East Providence, which came in with a 1-5 record, made Slocum work the rest of the way, but the North Kingstown club had enough.
“A little closer than we expected,” Sarazen said. “We had that one big inning. Without it, we might have been in trouble.”
Slocum was set to face East Greenwich on Wednesday and will travel to Coventry on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.