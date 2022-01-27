The Narragansett High School girls basketball team stopped a four-game losing streak with a 48-16 win over Blackstone Valley Prep on Tuesday night. The Mariners hadn’t won since coming off a COVID-19 pause on Jan. 10. Bridget Blessing led the winning effort with 11 points. Anna Hart and Brooke Caffrey added six points each.
Online Poll
Do you agree with the decision to close Curtis Corner MS and Wakefield Elementary School?
The South Kingstown School Committee voted last week to approve a plan that would close Curtis Corner Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School within the next two to three years, moving the students in both to other facilities in town. In the chosen scenario, Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck elementary schools would host grades 1-4 in 2022-23. Three pre-kindergarten classes would remain at Wakefield. After the 2022-23 school year, Curtis Corner Middle School would close, with Broad Rock Middle School hosting grades 6-8. Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck would house grades K-5. Then in 2024-25 or later, Wakefield Elementary School would close and pre-K would relocate to the high school. Saying the move was not a budget decision, Committee member Kate McMahon Macinanti said the decision was hard, but overdue. It “was best for all of our pre-k through 12 children,” Macinanti said. “Over the past 10 years … we’ve continuously failed a portion of the children in our community. We have the data that backs that up, we have the test scores, we have the stats. We know that if we keep doing what we’ve always done, we will get what we’ve always gotten.” Do you support the SK School Committee’s decision? Why or why not? Let us know in this week’s poll question.
Latest News
- SK's Granville leading state in goals at season's midpoint
- High School Notebook: Prout swim team gets first win over NK in 10 seasons
- Skippers grab hold of first place in D-II
- Former state champ Bolibruch still excelling in hurdles
- SK school officials vote to close Curtis Corner, WES
- Mariners holding steady in D-I
- Former NK, URI coach Froberg taking over RIC soccer
- URI revokes honorary degrees awarded to Flynn, Giuliani
Most Popular
Articles
- Positive Outlook: For Russ Wilkinson, hunting accident shows what matters most
- SKHS senior set to represent RI in Senate Youth Program
- The View From Swamptown: NK’s Police Department sprung from humble beginnings
- Air Show poised for summer return but with big changes
- SK school officials vote to close Curtis Corner, WES
- Union Fire District unveils new website to encourage volunteers
- Ernie Esposito remembered as local legend in real estate
- Brother-sister duo shining for NK wrestling
- Blues legend Keb’ Mo’ brings deep catalog to the Odeum
- Nariho co-op continues rise with win over first-place Coventry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.