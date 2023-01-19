SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown boys basketball team split its first four games in the new year but could have won all four.
The Rebels lost a one-point game to a tough Chariho team Jan. 9 and fell in overtime to Burrillville on Thursday night. Along with wins over Coventry and Pilgrim, the results have the Rebels feeling they’re on the right track, even if the losses were tough to swallow.
“We’ve lost some games we could have won. I don’t know if we should have won, but we could have won,” head coach Henry Herbermann said. “They were one-possession games at one point late. We’re learning here. I’m hoping that we’re going to learn a lot come playoff time, but we’ve got to win some more games.”
Chariho and Burrillville have been two of the top teams in the league thus far. The Rebels fell 49-48 to the Chargers. On Thursday, they welcomed Burrillville to town and fell behind by as many as 14. A terrific fourth quarter by the Rebels culminated with Griffin Sward hitting a shot in the final seconds to force overtime. The Broncos had the better of the extra session, sending the Rebels to another missed opportunity. They fell to 4-4 in league play.
“It was a good game,” Herbermann said. “I was really proud of our poise coming back. We’ve got to figure out how to not get in that hole. That’s happened a few times. But I thought we played really well with a lot of poise down the stretch.”
The Rebels led in the second quarter before Burrillville tapped into an advantage in the post with Nolan Serafin and some hot 3-point shooting by Jordan Furtado. The Broncos led by three at halftime before an 11-0 run in the third quarter changed the game.
It was a 13-point lead for the Broncos early in the fourth when the Rebels started chipping away. Jonah Monnes provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points in the quarter. Dae-Sean Kirby hit some big shots, and Luca Prodigio buried a deep 3-pointer in the final minute that put the Rebels within a point.
The Broncos took a 64-62 lead with 12 seconds left. Sward, a sophomore, drove to the bucket on South’s ensuing possession and hit a tough leaner in the lane to tie the game.
“Sometimes when you draw up something a little bit new in the huddle, you don’t know how well it’s going to go,” Herbermann said. “But they ran it perfectly. In the end, Griff still had to make a play. It wasn’t like he got an easy look. We got him the ball in a good spot, he had to make a play and he did. For a sophomore to make a shot like that at the end of the game, that was awesome. Looking forward to a lot more of that the next few years.”
The Rebels came up empty on their first three trips in the overtime period, and Burrillville got a bucket from Serafin and a 3-pointer by Elijah Diallo to go up by five. The lead hovered around that margin for most of overtime before Monnes scored inside with 10 seconds remaining to make it 72-70. Two free throws by Logan Gelinas made it a four-point game, and the Rebels turned the ball over on their next possession.
“Burrillville, they have such good balance,” Herbermann said. “They made 10 3s. They have excellent shooters. They don’t have a lot of size, but they have that one guy with size. We tried a lot of different things against him but he was good. He deserves a lot of credit. He really had an excellent game.”
Sward led the Rebels with 22 points, Kirby had 17 and Monnes chipped in with 16. Serafin had 22 points and Furtado had 21 for the Broncos.
On Tuesday, South lost another tight game, falling by three points to Rogers.
The Rebels will host Johnston on Thursday.
