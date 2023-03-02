A championship rematch highlights the weekend slate in South County as the high school hockey playoffs begin.
South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho will meet in the Division II quarterfinals this season, a year after a thrilling D-III championship series between the local rivals. Prout is in the D-I playoffs and will face Cumberland. The South County co-op team has a first-round date with Mount St. Charles in the girls hockey bracket.
Friday and Saturday’s slate will feature doubleheaders at Boss Arena.
It’s a new playoff format in each league. The quarterfinal round will be best-of-three series. The semifinals and finals are single-elimination.
Gulls, Rebels meet again
Last year’s championship matchup was one of the events of the year in South County sports, with big crowds packed into Boss Arena for a series that went the distance. South Kingstown won the first game, Nariho took the second, and the Rebels prevailed in a 6-4 barnburner in the decisive third game to win the title.
A little less will be at stake this time, but the rivals are set to meet again. The quarterfinal series is set for Friday at 8:15 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and, if necessary, Sunday at 1 p.m., with all games at Boss Arena.
“It’s going to be so fun,” South Kingstown senior Cody Granville said. “Those championship games were the best games of my life so far. I expect the same thing this year. I’m really excited for it. I know they’re going to be great games.”
Both teams made the move to D-II this season after D-III was dissolved in RIIL realignment, and they’ve been successful. The Rebels finished 12-3-1 and earned the No. 3 seed. Nariho went 10-5-1 and is slotting in as the No. 6 seed.
As usual for the past two years, the teams played a pair of high-scoring rollercoasters in the regular season. South Kingstown won both, prevailing 5-3 in early January and 7-4 in last weekend’s season finale, with the seventh goal coming on an empty net.
“We’ve seen this team plenty of times over the past year,” Nariho coach Ryan Meade said. “We know a lot about each other and we’re expecting these games to be tight.”
The Rebels are hitting the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak. Their only losses of the season came to division leaders Portsmouth and Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton and second-place Lincoln.
Nariho lost its last two games of the regular season, including a tight 3-2 defeat at the hands of Portsmouth.
Portsmouth did not lose a contested game, while finishing at 13-2-1 due to two forfeits for disciplinary reasons. Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton went 12-2-2 to earn the No. 2 seed.
Crusaders look to cap breakout year with playoff run
Prout lost its last five games in league play, but the season still goes down as the program’s best since moving to D-I. And there’s still time to make it better.
The Crusaders are the No. 6 seed and are prepping for a matchup with No. 3 Cumberland, who finished as the top public school program in the D-I rankings. Game one is set for Friday night at Adelard Arena in Woonsocket. Prout will be home at Boss Arena on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Game three would be Monday.
Prout was playing its best hockey in January, when it knocked off La Salle as part of a four-game win streak. The losing skid that followed included defeats against Cumberland, Warwick, Burrillville, Bishop Hendricken and La Salle. The matchups with Warwick and Hendricken were both one-goal games, a sign that the Crusaders are still right there.
Cumberland finished 11-4-1 in its best season since bumping to D-I.
Storm hoping to break through
The South County girls team earned the No. 4 seed in D-I and is set for a quarterfinal series with Mount St. Charles. The winner advances to face top-seeded La Salle in a semifinal game.
The Storm has been one of the top teams in the league all season, finishing at 9-4-1. The team owns a win over defending state champion Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View and has been close in all its matchups with La Salle.
Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown, who finished as the No. 2 seed, had South County’s number down the stretch, winning two straight over the Storm to close out the season.
The Storm had no trouble with Mount St. Charles in the regular season, winning 9-1 and 8-0 in two meetings.
Game one is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m., at Boss Arena.
