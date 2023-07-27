Getting back to regionals was the goal, and the South Kingstown Little League senior division all-stars squeezed just about every last drop out of the opportunity.
For the second straight year, South made a deep run at the East Region tournament in Bangor, Maine, taking it one step further than last summer with a third-place finish. A loss to New Jersey in Sunday’s losers bracket final ended another great run.
“Seven of them came back from last year and this was the goal they set for themselves – just to get there,” manager Frank Gallucci said. “To have success, especially after an early loss, was really impressive.”
A year ago, South Kingstown was one of the last four teams standing at the regional, on the heels of the league’s first-ever senior division state title. With seven players back in the fold, the squad set their sights on a return trip and made it happen with an undefeated run through the district and state tournaments.
Representing Rhode Island in the eight-team regional tournament – which encompassed both the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions – South Kingstown opened play with a 4-1 win over New York last Wednesday. New Jersey sent them to the losers bracket with a 5-4 win last Thursday, but South was undeterred. Two straight wins – a 12-2 triumph over Massachusetts and a 6-0 victory over Maryland – put the team into the losers bracket final, where it needed one more victory to advance to the championship.
“The bats came alive,” Gallucci said. “They were hitting it on the screws. And we had some really good pitching, too.
In a rematch with New Jersey, South Kingstown struggled for the first time all summer and dropped a 12-3 decision.
“We knew them from earlier in the tournament,” Gallucci said. “We were down 5-0 the first time we played them and came back to make it 5-4. But it was just tough. We had trouble in the first inning. They hit our pitching and we had a couple of errors.”
The New Jersey team from Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League went on to beat Pennsylvania twice in Monday’s championship to claim the title.
South Kingstown finished 3-2 at the tournament, with its only two losses coming to the eventual champion.
For the 16-year-olds on the team who are aging out, the regional marked the end of a long and memorable time with South Kingstown Little League.
“We reminded them that they’ve been playing together since they were 9 or 10 years old,” Gallucci said. “Some of them are at different schools now, but every summer, they come back to play together as a team. I think that’s pretty cool.”
