SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It was only fitting that the 20th anniversary edition of the Run 4 Kerri Road Race had a familiar face leading the pack.
Former La Salle Academy star D.J. Principe, who has competed in the Run 4 Kerri since he was in middle school, won his first title in the Matunuck race on Sunday morning. He finished in 19 minutes, 40 seconds to claim the crown. Maegan Krifchin of Cambridge won the women’s title.
More than 400 runners and walkers turned out for the milestone race. The 4-miler has become a tradition over the years, both for South County runners and top-notch competitors from the region. The race was founded in 2001 in honor of Kerri Lynn Bessette, who died from bacterial meningitis when she was a freshman at La Salle University. Funds raised from the event have gone to scholarships for nearly a full generation of South Kingstown High School students. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race returned last summer.
Principe started running the race about a decade ago with his father, who is also a regular on the local road race circuit. At the time, the younger Principe was a budding star. He went on to become a multi-time state champion at La Salle, then headed West to Stanford University. He transferred back home to Providence College before last season.
Throughout his travels, he and his father kept coming back to Matunuck on the first Sunday in August.
“I was trying to figure it out the other day – I know I missed it one summer in 2019. I was training in Colorado,” Principe said. “But other than that, I’ve run it every single year since my eighth grade year. For me and my dad, it’s coming out here to support Scott [Bessette]. He’s always been fantastic to me. He kind of gave me my first taste of getting to come into the back room and hanging out with really talented runners here. I’ve always really appreciated what he’s done for us. And it’s such a good cause. It’s always a no brainer for me – I’ll be here as long as I’m in Rhode Island in the summer.”
Principe had been in contention for the Run 4 Kerri title before. He finished in second place last year. This time, he utilized the same mindset that fueled a successful year with the Friars, focusing on running his own race and having fun. Will Sanders, a Run 4 Kerri regular, who typically goes out fast to win the mile checkmark prizes, took his usual approach and led until just after the third mile, when Principe took control.
“I was really just trying to get a solid effort in,” Principe said. “I wanted to be a little more consistent than I was last year. I went after the first mile money last year and I realized that’s just not fun. After that, I just wanted to stay controlled. I was really happy with it. I didn’t take over first until right after three miles. Will Sanders went out pretty hard to grab the first few miles. I was just like, ‘I’m just going to do my thing and if he comes back to me, great.’ I was trying to not let other people change the game plan for me today.”
He rounded the corner to the stretch run all by himself and cruised to the win.
The result continued a strong year for Principe, who celebrated a career highlight during the indoor track season when he broke four minutes in the mile.
“This was the best year of training that I’ve probably ever had,” he said. “I’ve never run this many miles, I’ve never enjoyed it this much, and I’ve never raced this well, this consistently.”
Sanders was second in 19:52. Andrew McCann of Westerly, Andrew Frezza of Johnston and Prout cross country coach Ross Mac-
Andrew of East Greenwich rounded out the top five.
Krifchin finished in 22:10 to take 12th overall and capture the women’s gold medal. A native of Long Island and a former standout at Syracuse University, Krifchin is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the marathon. This was her first time in the Run 4 Kerri; she only signed up four days prior to the event on the recommendation of a friend.
“I actually just found out about it on Wednesday,” she said. “My friend Jeff has run it since like 2015. He was like, ‘Do you want to do it?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ But then I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m hoping running a race and winning will be the jumpstart that I need.”
After winning the Vermont City Marathon on Memorial Day, she hadn’t been racing much this summer.
“I ran Vermont City on Memorial Day and ran a 5K six days later,” she said. “I’ve been on a little bit of a break and dealing with a little flare-up. I’ve been trying to get some work in and today was a day to go out and have some fun. I like racing better than working out. It was a good time out there. Definitely good company, with the runners out there and the people on the course.”
Krifchin was just behind Rachel Schilkowsky of Providence through the first mile, but steadily gained ground and led the rest of the way.
“Rachel did a little surge and got a fast first mile,” Krifchin said. “I kind of had a feeling that was her goal. I just kind of backed off a little bit and tried to run my own race.”
Schilkowsky finished second among women. Shara Bousquet of Westerly was third.
Female age group winners were Quinn Dwomoh (12-and-under); Hailey Desmarais (13-19); Erin Hurley (20-29); Julie DiNardo (30-39); Sybil Sanders (40-49); Laura Pagnozzi (50-59); Lauren Leslie (60-69); and Sheila Sullivan (70-and-over).
Male age group winners were Jameson Bell (12-and-under); Frezza (13-19); Matthew Walker (20-29); MacAndrew (30-39); Mike Daniels (40-49); Jeff Walker (50-59); Christopher Mazza (60-69); and Scott Mosenthal (70-and-over).
