PROVIDENCE — Continuing to lack the numbers that once made it a juggernaut, North Kingstown nevertheless put itself back in a prominent place at the state gymnastics meet on Saturday at Rhode Island College.
Olivia Priest and Lilly Thibeault both medaled in the all-around competition as the Skippers joined state champion La Salle as the only team to put two gymnasts on the medal stand.
“We’re very excited,” head coach Maggie Nieto said. “They did a great job.
Prout’s Alexia Imondi finished eighth in the all-around competition, joining Priest and Thibeault in qualifying for the New England championships. South Kingstown, the only area school with its full team competing at states, had an off day compared to its regular-season results and finished third in Division I, behind La Salle and Coventry. Freshman Brooke O’Donnell led the Rebels at 14th place in the all-around competition.
For North Kingstown, the meet represented another step in the right direction, a year after Thibeault led the start of a resurgence with a fourth-place finish at states. The Skippers are three years removed from a run of three consecutive team state championships and four in five years. That dominance ended abruptly with a coaching departure and strong gymnasts opting not to compete in the high school ranks. With Nieto taking over last year and numbers inching up, the Skippers have shown signs of life.
“We’re still hoping for a few more to keep growing the team, but I’m just really happy with the group that I do have,” Nieto said. “They’re awesome. They’re all great kids and they’ve really come together as a close-knit team.”
Though dual meets remained a struggle this season, the Skippers had quality over quantity, and that showed on Saturday. Priest, a freshman, finished fourth overall with a 35.8. Thibeault, a junior, scored 34.925 on her way to sixth place.
Priest did her best work in the floor exercise, where her 9.4 ranked third overall. She also tallied an 8.95 to place sixth on beam, plus an 8.9 on vault and an 8.55 on the uneven bars. It added up to her best score of the season, as her qualifying mark was 35.475. She was second-best among freshmen in the meet.
“Coming in and starting with a bang,” Nieto said.
Thibeault’s top performance was on the vault, where she scored 9.025 for third place. She hit 8.725 on floor, 8.675 on beam and 8.5 on bars.
“It was awesome to see her to come in and do her best and be happy with what she was doing,” Nieto said. “She was kind of a rock for the younger girls, and that was great to see her step up to that.”
Sophomore Isabelle Botto also competed all-around for the Skippers and scored 32.975 for 29th place. Her 8.5 on bars was good for 10th place and earned her a spot at New Englands in that event. Sophomore Madilyn Schartner competed in the vault and the floor exercise, scoring an 8.4 and a 7.7. Freshman Mary Edstrom competed in the vault and tallied an 8.625.
“With the whole team, it was just about coming in and staying calm and doing their best,” Nieto said. “They’re club kids so they know how to compete, but it’s just coming in and dealing with the added pressure of high school. They do the rankings and you’ve got kids who aren’t necessarily at your level. Our goal was just having fun, feeling good about ourselves and staying clam, and they did awesome.”
Prout’s Imondi qualified for the all-around with a season-best score of 34.025 and she out-did herself with a 34.525 to earn a top-10 spot and the New Englands berth. Imondi scored an 8.925 on vault, 8.65 on beam, 8.6 on floor and 8.35 on bars. She just missed a medal in the vault, finishing seventh.
Prout teammates Hannah Gurnon and Isabel Leal both competed on the vault, with Gurnon scoring 8.5 and Leal getting an 8.25.
After a one-year hiatus from state qualification, South Kingstown earned its way back with a 5-2 regular season, which was good for second in the Division I standings. La Salle’s 139.925 on Saturday might have been tough to catch, but the Rebels were hoping for second place. Coventry edged them for that slot with a 135.5, as the Rebels totaled 134.25.
“We picked a heck of a time to have a tough meet,” head coach Mike Franco said. “It started out with a tough bars and we struggled a little on beam. Vault and floor were good, but that was about it.”
With freshmen carrying a significant load all season, Saturday was the first taste of state meet action for a number of the Rebels’ top gymnasts, and there were bright spots amid the lower than expected team score. Freshman Olivia Kay took a fourth-place medal in the bars and freshman Anna Coutu did the same in the beam.
O’Donnell led the Rebels’ all-around scoring with a 33.7, highlighted by an 8.95 in the floor exercise. Kay scored 33.25 in the all-around competition and sophomore Kayla Young scored a 32.4. Katie Madore, Sophia Vanderlaan and Katherine Arnold all chipped in with points for the Rebels.
“With a lot of the kids coming back and all the freshmen, I think they’ll learn from this,” Franco said. “There’s no reason we can’t win this. We’ll keep working.”
Led by individual champion Alexis Beaumier, La Salle won the Division I title, while Cranston West claimed the Division II crown.
