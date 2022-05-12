The South Kingstown boys lacrosse team couldn’t keep up with Barrington in a loss on Tuesday at Curtis Corner Middle School. The Rebels fell to 0-7 in Division I league play, though they do own a non-league win over Prout.
Should Democrats abolish the filibuster in order to remove restrictions on abortion?
A vote in the US Senate to advance a bill intended to establish a federal right to abortion was defeated 51-49 this week Do you believe Democrats should abolish the filibuster in order to pass a bill eliminating possible restrictions on abortion? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
