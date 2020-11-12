SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Six hours, two wins and one trip to the championship match.
It added up to a memorable day for the Narragansett High School girls tennis team.
The sixth-seeded Mariners upset No. 3 Prout in the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning. Later in the day, they toppled No. 2 Cranston West in the semifinals to clinch a title berth. They will face No. 5 Smithfield for the crown on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Slater Park in Pawtucket.
“Cranston West is a very solid team,” Narragansett coach Allan Freedman said. “We were definitely the underdog. We’re just playing our best tennis right now.”
The quarterfinal match with Prout was postponed to Wednesday, which necessitated a quick turnaround for the semifinals, which had already been scheduled for Wednesday, with rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday. The winner of the Narragansett-Prout matchup was set to pack up and head to Cranston West, but rain in Cranston West led to the semifinals switching to Prout. Narragansett made itself at home after beating the Crusaders and dealt the Falcons the same fate.
“I was a little worried because it was a long wait,” Freedman said. “When you have a long wait, your body slows down, your brain slows down. I had them play some practice games before Cranston West got here and it worked out great.”
Two wins on the singles court and two more in doubles sent the Mariners to the win. Phoebe Hodnett notched the first point at No. 4 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Savanna Rasombath. Danielle Hart made it a 2-0 lead for Narragansett with a 6-0, 6-3 win against Olivia Martin at No. 2 singles.
After the next point on the board went to Cranston West, Narragansett’s Julia Vaganek and Caroline O’Neil won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles to put the Mariners on the brink. Shelby Lefoley and Emma Murphy delivered the finishing touch at No. 1 doubles. After outlasting Mia Buco and Sanjana Ahanakula 7-6 in the opening set, they won 6-3 in the second set to clinch the victory. Murphy had two winners in the final service game, and Lefoley closed it out with a forehand winner down the line on match point.
The Mariners celebrated their first trip to the championship since 2013, when they beat Toll Gate for the D-II title. They lost in the semifinals last year.
This year’s pandemic-shortened season made for some unpredictability heading into the playoffs. Teams played only six matches and didn’t face everybody in the division. Narragansett started the season 1-2 but began heating up with three straight wins in the second half of the season, including a sure sign of improvement in a win over Westerly, whom it had lost to in the season opener. The Mariners ended up as the final team to qualify for the six-team bracket but were clearly more dangerous than their seeding indicated. The same was true for Narragansett’s championship opponent Smithfield, which ousted top-seeded Portsmouth in the semis.
“We’re a very savvy kind of team,” Freedman said. “We stay competitive. A lot of synergy. We have a shot at it. We’ll see what happens.”
