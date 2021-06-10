North Kingstown’s last four games of the season were all against top contenders in Division I. The first two didn’t go well as the Skippers lost to Bishop Hendricken and Coventry.
The next two did, and they’ve helped the Skippers hit the postseason as a contender in their own right.
Facing a strong Lincoln team in back-to-back games, North Kingstown posted a 7-6 win on Monday then shut out the Lions 3-0 on Tuesday. They’ll hit the playoffs with an 8-5 league record.
Evan Maloney and T.J. Gormley combined on the mound in the first game with the Lions. Braeden Perry and Noah Quarella teamed up for the shutout on Tuesday.
There’s also some confidence to be taken from one of the losses last week. Coventry – one of the favorites for the state title – beat by the Skippers by just a 1-0 score.
Mariners win two in a row
The Narragansett baseball team rolled to two straight wins over Mt. Pleasant. The Mariners posted a 10-0 victory in the first of two with the Kilties, then won 18-8 in the rematch.
The wins put the Mariners at 7-5 heading into Friday’s season finale against East Greenwich, which is set for 7 p.m., at Sprague Park.
Skippers near the top in D-II boys lacrosse
North Kingstown boys lacrosse bounced back from its overtime loss to South Kingstown with three straight wins to close out the season. The Skippers beat Prout 21-0, then posted back-to-back 17-4 wins over Mt. Hope and Cranston West to finish with an 8-1 league record.
South Kingstown carried a 7-1 record into Wednesday’s season finale against East Grenwich, with that game having a big impact on which team wins the regular season division title.
Crusaders heading for the finish line
The Prout softball team saw a five-game win streak snapped with a 5-4 loss to Westerly last week. Rogers also got the best of the Crusaders on Saturday and was set for a rematch on Wednesday.
After that, Prout closes the season with a home-and-home set with South County neighbor South Kingstown.
NK wrestling still rolling
The North Kingstown wrestling team continued to cement its status as one of the top teams in the state with wins over Coventry and North Providence on Tuesday.
The Skippers have one more meet remaining, a home tri-match with Chariho and Woonsocket next Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.