The North Kingstown High School baseball team ended a 54-year drought when it won the state title last spring.
Many of the players in the championship dog-pile are back and looking to make the next gap much shorter.
“They’re a tight group,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “They really enjoy being around each other. And there’s no egos. Our goals are team oriented. We don’t have guys who are worried about this individual award, or that individual award. They’re going to try their best to have another special year, whatever that may be.
“We certainly know how difficult it was to win the state title. We played our best baseball at the right time, and it worked out. But it takes a lot of hard work and some breaks to go your way. We know the road ahead is going to be very difficult to pull that off again, but we’re going to try to get better every day and let the chips fall where they may.”
By the measure of roster construction and experience, last season’s title run came a bit early. Juniors and sophomores filled the lineup, with only a handful of seniors. For those returning players, the trophy serves as a powerful reminder of what’s possible and what it takes to get there.
“We have a mature enough group to know how hard it was,” Gormley said. “I certainly don’t think we’re going to have an inflated ego about it. We know how difficult is is to win the state title with so many talented teams out there, especially this year. There’s going to be some real upper echelon pitching that we’re going to have to face, where it’s going to be difficult.”
The veteran core is headed by Division I-bound pitchers Evan Maloney and Braeden Perry, all-state shortstop T.J. Gormley and catcher Josh Lincourt, one of the heroes of the championship run.
Maloney is headed to Wake Forest, while Perry has committed to URI. They give the Skippers a dynamic one-two punch at the top of the rotation.
“Theyre 1 and 1A,” Kevin Gormley said. “Both of them were our number one as certain times last year. We’ve had that conversation. Braeden kind of carried us through the middle and the end of the season, and Evan kind of got hot in the playoffs. To have two guys like that is a huge luxury. You’re lucky to have one. To have two guys who are probably in the top five pitchers in the state in my opinion, it’s a real luxury for us.”
Lincourt’s return behind the plate will also be big for the pitching staff. He’ll anchor the middle of the order, too, a year after his grand slam in game three of the championship series helped the Skippers claim the title. Lincourt has committed to Rhode Island College.
T.J. Gormley manned the leadoff spot, played strong defense at shortstop and pitched as the closer for the Skippers last year. The University of Maine signee will be a little limited this year after an injury suffered while playing football in the fall, but on the heels of surgery in November, he’s currently cleared to hit. As the season goes on, he expects to get back to shortstop, as well, though he may not end up pitching.
“We’re hoping by the end of the year he’s 100 percent,” the elder Gormley said. “Right now, hitting wise, he’s definitely 100 percent. The arm is probably 50 to 60 percent. Right now, he’ll probably start off hitting and then work his way into the lineup defensively.”
The Skippers got big contributions from their sophomore class en route to last year’s championship, and that crew is ready for even bigger things this year. WIll Brew, Andrew Ciarniello, Robbie Lamond and Evan Beattie are all returning starters.
A few spots will need to be filled after the graduation of key players Justin McCarthy, Wyatt Daft and Noah Quarella. Quincy Rome can help out on the infield, while Ciarniello may slide in from an outfield spot. Seniors Max Proulx and Luke Porter are ready to pick up the slack. Will Draper will provide depth in the infield and for the pitching staff. Beattie, Ben Napoli and Will Creed are among the others who may see time on the mound.
“It’s the next man up mentality in our program,” Gormley said. “All those guys were part of it last year. They know what it takes. We return so many guys who went through it and saw the senior leadership. There’s kind of a game plan set forth that we need to follow again.”
That plan has been North Kingstown’s M.O. throughout Gormley’s tenures. It will be at the forefront again in 2022, and the Skippers will see where it takes them.
“We’ve had the conversation that last year is officially over. We definitely had fun with it and we celebrated. But it’s a new year. How do you want the 2022 team to be remembered?” Gormley said. “They understand that and they know what it takes. Last year, we didn’t take any days off. We worked hard and we peaked at the right time. Everybody got better. As everybody got better individually, the team got better as a whole. That’s the game plan this year, to do the same thing. We’ve been doing that for a while here and it worked out last year.
“Everybody understands it takes a lot of hard work to improve and certainly nothing’s going to be given to us. They know people are going to be gunning for us, so we’ve got to bring our best every day.”
Rebels set to make a splash
South Kingstown has one of the state’s top headliners and plenty of talent in the supporting cast as it enters a new era this spring.
With longtime coach Jim Sauro retiring, Keith Vellone is sliding over from Narragansett. He inherits another solid group of Rebels headed by a terrific pitching staff. South Florida commit Ben Brutti is hitting the mid-90s with his fastball and will have Major League scouts watching. Eric Lindley is committed to Stonehill, and there’s some good depth behind those two.
“We’re super loaded with pitching,” Vellone said. “Very pleased with the group. And that includes the seniors of course but also the younger guys. I think we could be competitive even without Lindley and Brutti. These kids can throw.”
The pitching staff figures to keep the Rebels among the state’s upper echelon. The program has won at least 10 games in 15 consecutive seasons, including the state title year in 2018. The Rebels were title contenders last season, going 12-1 before getting ousted in the playoffs.
Graduation dealt a significant blow to that team, so there isn’t as much experience this year. But a good amount of talent remains.
“It’s a very talented team. Guys that can hit, guys that can play defense, guys that can pitch,” Vellone said. “They’re fun to coach because they’re all in. Jimmy ran a solid program for 20-something years. It’s been very successful. These kids want to be a part of it.”
Though he’s a senior, Brutti has seen limited action with the Rebels. He pitched varsity innings as a freshman before the COVID cancellation in his sophomore season. He missed all of last year with an injury. Along the way, he’s become a big-time prospect. In the preseason this year, his fastball has touched 97 miles per hour. Scouts already checked him out in a scrimmage last week.
“He’s got a real electric arm, which everybody knows,” Vellone said. “We just had a scrimmage Saturday at Stonington. He’s throwing consistently mid-90s and he hit 97. If he throws strikes consistently, no one’s going to hit him.”
Lindley was one of the team’s top pitchers last year, stepping into a major role when Brutti and a others were sidelined. Senior Gavin Rodman, a La Salle transfer, figures to get a lot of innings, along with Patrick Ruhle and Rian O’Rourke. Several freshman could push for varsity time, including Jonah Monnes, Nolan Urian, Mark Hutchins and Tim Menard.
Outfielder Conor Kelly and catcher Colin Masseur are returning starters, with Masseur serving as a captain. Rodman will push for a middle infield spot. Sophomore Brandon Westerfield has the inside track at shortstop and the leadoff spot in the order. Ruhle has been seeing a lot of time at third base. Senior Ryan Camp is working back from shoulder surgery and is pushing for an opportunity.
A host of players are competing for outfield spots, including O’Rourke, Declan Wholey, Kerkor Kassabian, Tat Kassabian, Ryan Castaldo and Liam Sagal.
“There’s a lot of talent and you’re trying to find spots for everybody,” Vellone said.
As always, expectations are high.
“The one main goal is to win the state championship, but it’s one game at a time,” Vellone said. “Make the playoffs and once you get in, anything can happen. That’s our goal and the kids know that.”
Mariners enter new chapter
For the first time in two decades, Narragansett has a new baseball coach as Brad Van Fechtmann takes over for Vellone.
The new boss doesn’t want that change to be as dramatic as it sounds. Given the program’s consistency over the years and the school’s current run of boys sport success, the hope is to keep it all rolling.
“I’m going to try to do everything I can to continue that success, especially with the group we have this year,” Van Fechtmann said. “We have a lot of good athletes. We have some guys where baseball is their main sport, but we also have a lot of guys, where it isn’t, but they’re just great athletes. You can already see they’re getting there. They’re not really skipping a beat.”
With Vellone departing for the South Kingstown job, Van Fechtmann is heading south from East Greenwich, where he was an assistant coach for several years. He also played for the Avengers before embarking on a college career that took him to URI, North Alabama and Rhode Island College. He began helping out at his alma mater before he was even out of college. When the job opened at Narragansett, he decided to give it a shot.
“I knew Narragansett with coach Vellone was always a very good program. They’ve always given me problems when I was playing, when I was coaching – just really solid teams,” he said. “I figured why not just go for the opportunity. It all happened pretty quickly. I got the job about a week before pitchers and catchers started. It’s been great so far. Athletic director Matt Mahar and assistant athletic director Abby Hummel have been super helpful, and the kids have been great. I couldn’t ask for a better situation to get my varsity head coaching start.”
The Mariners went 8-5 in the abbreviated spring season last year and bring back a solid core. They’re also benefiting from the winning pedigree borne in football championships and the successful run in Division I for the basketball team this past winter.
“They’re all gamers. They step it up in all the sports they play. I have no doubt they’ll do the same for us,” Van Fechtmann said. “Football Super Bowl, they had a good year in D-I in basketball. I want to do everything possible to make us contenders.”
Left-hander Jacob Koble leads the pitching staff after a breakout season in 2021.
“He had a great season last year,” Van Fechtmann said. “Looking forward to seeing him build on it and continue that success this season. It’s great to have a lefty leading the rotation. He can throw his off-speed for strikes, minimize free base runners.”
There’s no clear-cut number two right now, but there’s plenty of depth. Bodhi Parks, Tyler Poirier, Andrew DiBiasio, Skyler Fratiello, Zach Previte, Declan Fogarty, Ben Catero and Zach Bianco are among the players in line for innings.
“The exciting part about this group is we’ve got to develop a lot of arms, but I feel confident that we’ll have a staff of six to eight guys that we can lean on,” Van Fechtmann said. “The schedule always gets jammed together with rainouts, so that’s going to be big for us.”
Poirier is a senior captain whose bigger contributions will come in center field and at the top of the lineup. The all-state football player covers a lot of ground in the outfield and will lead an aggressive attack on the basepaths.
“When I’m hitting fungoes to these guys, I try to burn them and get one past them,” Van Fechtmann said. “I can’t do it with him. He just camps under everything.”
Parks is set to play catcher. DiBiasio had a strong sophomore season at the plate and will be a key middle-of-the-order bat this year. Peanut Chaloux provides a versatile, athletic presence. Zander Kent, Ian McGrath and Jackson Monast all figure to push for time.
“We’ve got three or four guys going for the corner outfield spots and they can all hit. They bring a lot of things to the table,” Van Fechtmann said. “Middle infield, same thing. Whatever the lineup is, I see us not having many holes offensively. We have potential to be a very good offensive team. Good bats, a lot of speed on the basepaths. We’re going to be able to do some damage on the bases and at the plate.”
Fitting the pieces together is the next step. If all goes according to plan, the Mariners figure to be in contention.
“I’m excited about the group,” Ven Fechtmann said. “We’ve definitely got some work to do, but we’ve had a great start. I really do think we can be right there at the end once we get everybody going.”
Prout riding youth movement
Ty Cosgrove took over as Prout’s baseball coach for a shortened season last year, with a team that had nine seniors.
With the coaching staff now settled in and a talented crop of young players coming in, this year feels like the real new start for the Crusaders.
“There’s definitely a lot of upside,” Cosgrove said. “We’ll have a great JV program. We have 17 freshmen coming in. The younger classes are going to contribute a lot this year on the varsity, too. Definitely looking forward to that.”
Prout went 6-7 in last year’s abbreviated campaign and won a playoff game before bowing out in the Division II quarterfinals. Graduation took a big toll, but a few key upperclassmen and the youth movement should keep the Crusaders competitive.
Four seniors will lead the way. Jack Kesner will be in the starting pitching rotation, while serving as a big bat in the middle of the order. Andrew Firenze is set to man third base and Aidan Skidds will grab an outfield spot. The fourth senior, John Abatiello, is slated to take over catching duties.
Members of a five-man junior class will be pushing for time. Then comes the new wave. A few players like Derek Gesmondi, Noah McParlin and Ryan Barrett saw action as freshmen and are primed to take on bigger roles this year. Gesmondi will play in the outfield and be a key bat, while also pitching. McParlin is likely the opening day starter and Barrett will pitch as well, following a big growth spurt since last year.
A host of other sophomores and freshmen will be in the mix.
“Definitely hoping to get the younger kids involved,” Cosgrove said. “We’re not going to cut anyone this year. It’s just great to have the numbers. I’m pumped that the program is doing well. We just want to keep it going in that direction.”
Cosgrove took over last year for longtime coach Mike LaBarbera, who still helps out the team at practices. A full year around the school has been beneficial for Cosgrove, whose family was new to Rhode Island last year.
“It’s been really good for me to settle in,” he said. “I helped with summer conditioning, helped out with the football team in the fall, took over strength and conditioning again in the winter. It was good to be here year-round and get to know the kids and the school.”
The pitching staff doesn’t have the experienced ace that Prout has had so often over the years, but with Kesner, McParlin, Barrett and Gesmondi leading things off, the Crusaders like what they have. At the plate, the team will focus on its usual small-ball approach.
“Hopefully we can manufacture runs,” Cosgrove said. “That’s what we do. We’re not going to hit any home runs, unless Jack Kesner gets into one. We’re going to manufacture runs – bunting, hit and run. We’ll figure it out.”
Prout played well in a scrimmage with Division I East Greenwich and also has D-I teams South Kingstown and Toll Gate on the schedule for non-league games. It’s all part of the process of getting better.
“We’re going to be young but I think we’ll be very competitive,” Cosgrove said. “We had a scrimmage with East Greenwich that went pretty well. Definitely some good looks from the younger kids. I’m hoping we can get them on the field a little more and go from there. It might be a little rocky at the beginning, but I think by the end of the year, we’ll be looking pretty good.”
