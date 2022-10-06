NARRAGANSETT — At one point in Friday’s game, West Warwick coaches called for their “Elephant” package, a jumbo set targeted for short-yardage plays.
It didn’t look all that different than the team’s normal lineup.
The Wizards used their size and physicality to wear down Narragansett on Friday night. The Mariners put up a strong effort but fell short in a 35-21 defeat, as the opposition racked up 360 yards rushing to put the game away.
Such is life for the Mariners in the new-look Division III. The reigning champs were going to be in an uphill battle just given their personnel losses; when the league shifted a host of D-II teams down to D-III, the slope got a lot steeper.
“Size-wise, they probably had a 60-pound advantage per guy across the line,” Narragansett coach Matt Blessing said. “When the Rhode Island Interscholastic League makes a new division and adds new opponents, that’s what happens. That’s a school with 1,000 kids. We’ve got under 450. But I credit our guys for battling the whole game.”
The Mariners dropped to 0-3 in league play with the loss. The search for positives does yield some results. They were step-for-step with a West Warwick team that looks like it may be the cream of the crop in the new league. The Mariners battled back from a 28-7 hole to make it 28-21, before the Wizards closed out the win.
“We didn’t quit,” Blessing said. “Our guys battled. They faced a formidable opponent.”
Narragansett delivered the game’s first score thanks to a new offensive wrinkle. Standout running back Mekhi Wilson lined up at quarterback for the Mariners and led a 76-yard scoring drive. He hit on one long pass to Jackson Monast but mostly churned up yards on the ground, capping the march with a 29-yard touchdown run.
The Wizards had punted on their opening drive, but they had little trouble moving the ball after that. James Branch led a 65-yard drive and finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown run. Kieton Nunes hit the PAT to tie the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Narragansett let a squib kick by Nunes bounce around the 40-yard line, and West Warwick pounced on it. Four plays later, the Wizards made the miscue sting when Diondre Chase bounced a run to the outside for a 12-yard touchdown.
An interception by Branch and another defensive stop kept Narragansett off the board for the rest of the half. West Warwick went up 21-7 late in the half with a 70-yard drive. Branch rumbled in from 5 yards out to make it 21-7.
Most of the third quarter was eaten up by West Warwick’s longest march of the night, a 16-play, 89-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock. The Wizards converted two third downs and a fourth down, before Branch scored from 7 yards out for the 28-7 advantage.
Narragansett made its move after that. A long kickoff return by Mike Fiorillo set up a touchdown pass from Matt Timpson to Fiorillo.
“It’s great to see the senior leadership,” Blessing said. “Mike Fiorillo is a sparkplug. He’s been dealing with some injuries. But that’s just his character right there, fighting for that. That’s the type of effort we need.”
Narragansett then recovered an onside kick, and Wilson scored on a 10-yard run. A successful two-point conversion pass from Timpson to Harry Lague made it 28-21 with 11:45 left.
The next onside kick try went out of bounds, giving the ball to the Wizards. And they held it tight. Chase and Branch tag-teamed their way down the field in another long parade. Branch plunged in from a yard out to restore the two-touchdown lead with 5:11 left. An interception by Karl Swanson gave the ball back to the Wizards with 4:44 left, and their run game successfully ate up the rest of the clock. Chase stacked 205 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Branch rushed 28 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
“They really kind of dominated up front for us today,” West Warwick head coach Wes Pennington said. “We knew if we could somehow not give them the ball too much, we could control the clock and take away momentum. Those guys were running hard and the offensive line was blocking really well. Great day for them.”
Narragansett returns to action on Friday with a trip to Pilgrim.
