South County volleyball's dominance continued this fall.
And it has set up a huge matchup for the state title.
Top-seeded North Kingstown and No. 2 South Kingstown will renew their rivalry in the state championship match on Saturday night at Rhode Island College, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It's the second title-round meeting for the rivals in the last three years.
The Skippers had their hands full in the semifinals against a Portsmouth team that beat them late in the season. A 25-17 win in the first set got North off to a good start, but the Patriots came back to win the second set. Two extremely tight sets followed, but the Skippers prevailed. They won 27-25 in the third and 26-24 in the fourth to punch their ticket to the finals.
Tessa LaFrenier had a big night at the net with 18 kills. Annie Draper added 11 kills and 20 digs. McKenzie Lonergan had 12 kills. Sydney Henson tallied 17 digs and Ella Maack totaled 42 assists.
Defending state champion South Kingstown had an easier time in the semis. Coventry had knocked off No. 3 La Salle in the quarterfinals, but the Rebels stopped the upset ride there. They won 25-16 and 26-24 before finishing with a flourish in a 25-12 third-set victory.
Ava Brock had seven kills and four aces, Natalia McNeal totaled five kills and five aces, Sierra Thompson had five kills and three blocks, and Karmen Lambert added five kills. The Rebels served tough all night. Grace Clark totaled four aces.
South Kingstown will be looking for its second consecutive state championship, while North will have a bit of revenge on its mind. Last year, the Rebels ended North's 90-match win streak in the semifinals and went on to the title. The Skippers had won four consecutive championships before that, including a win over South Kingstown in the spring 2021 season.
This makes eight consecutive years that at least one area team has made the title round.
North Kingstown won both meetings with the Rebels this season by 3-1 margins.
